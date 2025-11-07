Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos hints Orlando Pirates winger Relebohile Mofokeng might miss making 2025 AFCON squad
Why the Zambia game is crucial for Broos & Bafana Bafana players
On Saturday, November 15, South Africa will play Zambia in an international friendly game to be staged at the Nelson Mandela Stadium.
It is, most probably, the final game that coach Hugo Broos will be using to gauge a few players, like Masindi Nemtajela and Tshepang Moremi, who have been on the rise.
Sekhukhune United midfielder Keletso Makgalwa also made the squad. However, the likes of Relebohile Mofokeng, who was injured, and FCSB, who missed the last outing owing to suspension, have not been considered.
The majority of the players involved against Chipolopolo have a massive chance to make the AFCON squad.Goalkeepers: Ronwen Williams, Ricardo Goss, Sipho Chaine
Defenders: Khulumani Ndamane, Thabo Moloisane, Mbekezeli Mbokazi, Nkosinathi Sibisi, Aubrey Modiba, Khuliso Mudau, Samukelo Kabini, Thabang Matuludi
Midfielders: Teboho Mokoena, Masindi Nemtajela, Bathusi Aubaas, Thalente Mbatha, Sphephelo Sithole
Forwards: Evidence Makgopa, Oswin Appollis, Tshepang Moremi, Lyle Foster, Mohau Nkota, Sipho Mbule, Keletso Makgalwa.
2025 AFCON squad almost done
Hugo Broos has now revealed what he thinks ahead of the forthcoming competition.
“I think for now, 75% or 80% of the squad I know, it’s already in my head, and then the rest we will see what happens in the next month,” he told the media.
“I think before 8 December, I will announce the final squad for the trip to AFCON.
“I will announce the final 23-man squad during the first week of December, but I believe it will not be easy,” Broos added.
“Some decisions, when you see the squad now and you see who is not there; [Relebohile] Mofokeng is not there now, [Siyabonga] Ngezana is not there, and a few others are not there.
“So, I have to make choices, and those choices will be made the moment I have to make them.
“It was easier two years ago when we were going to AFCON in Ivory Coast; I didn’t have those problems, but it’s my job, and it will be difficult on some occasions to choose between A and B, then choices have to be made, and we will do it," Broos concluded.
Why Broos' statement should worry Mofokeng
Mofokeng has not been as effective as he was this season, probably owing to transfer speculations that unsettled him.
Injuries have not helped the situation; he missed the most recent four games for Pirates across all competitions before making a return in the 3-1 win over Golden Arrows, where he came in with 15 minutes to go and provided an assist.
After naming his squad on Thursday, Broos was open enough that Thembinkosi Lorch and Themba Zwane will not make his AFCON squad.
Mohau Nkota and Oswin Appollis have been doing the job for Bafana Bafana in wide areas, while Sipho Mbule is seemingly the man Broos is planning to use in Morocco.
More trouble is brewing if Moremi and Makgalwa deliver against Zambia in the forthcoming friendly match.
How can Mofokeg force his way into Bafana team again?
Barely a month remains before Broos names his final squad for the Africa Cup of Nations, where they are in Group B alongside Egypt, Angola, and Zimbabwe.
During this period, Orlando Pirates will be competing in the Premier Soccer League and most probably the Carling Knockout, where they are currently in the semi-final and scheduled to play Richards Bay on Saturday.
If Mofokeng delivers consistently in terms of assists and goals, as he has done previously, then Broos might be forced to have him in his arsenal.
Otherwise, the versatile midfielder might watch the biennial competition from home.