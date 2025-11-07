Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos hints Orlando Pirates winger Relebohile Mofokeng might miss making 2025 AFCON squad

Hugo Broos has now revealed what he thinks ahead of the forthcoming competition.

“I think for now, 75% or 80% of the squad I know, it’s already in my head, and then the rest we will see what happens in the next month,” he told the media.

“I think before 8 December, I will announce the final squad for the trip to AFCON.

“I will announce the final 23-man squad during the first week of December, but I believe it will not be easy,” Broos added.

“Some decisions, when you see the squad now and you see who is not there; [Relebohile] Mofokeng is not there now, [Siyabonga] Ngezana is not there, and a few others are not there.

“So, I have to make choices, and those choices will be made the moment I have to make them.

“It was easier two years ago when we were going to AFCON in Ivory Coast; I didn’t have those problems, but it’s my job, and it will be difficult on some occasions to choose between A and B, then choices have to be made, and we will do it," Broos concluded.