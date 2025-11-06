Bafana Bafana captain Ronwen Williams showers praise on 'special' Mbekezeli Mbokazi and believes the Orlando Pirates star is 'a generational talent'

Mbekezeli Mbokazi has quickly established himself as a defensive force, routinely frustrating attackers with his precise, hard-hitting tackles and impeccable timing. His presence at the back creates a formidable barrier, forcing opponents to rethink their approach and often leaving them struggling to find space or break through his defensive wall.

Having already featured in three FIFA World Cup qualifiers and a full 90 minutes in an international friendly, Mbokazi has quickly made his mark on the national stage. His fearless performances have clearly caught the eye of Bafana captain Ronwen Williams, who praised him as a special talent and a player the national team can rely on.

In an interview on the Arena Sports Show [PrimeSportsWithMahlatse], Williams shared some of the unforgettable moments with the defender who took not only himself by surprise but also the likes of Aubrey Modiba and Samukelo Kabini.