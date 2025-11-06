Bafana Bafana captain Ronwen Williams showers praise on 'special' Mbekezeli Mbokazi and believes the Orlando Pirates star is 'a generational talent'
Mbokazi making waves in national team
Mbekezeli Mbokazi has quickly established himself as a defensive force, routinely frustrating attackers with his precise, hard-hitting tackles and impeccable timing. His presence at the back creates a formidable barrier, forcing opponents to rethink their approach and often leaving them struggling to find space or break through his defensive wall.
Having already featured in three FIFA World Cup qualifiers and a full 90 minutes in an international friendly, Mbokazi has quickly made his mark on the national stage. His fearless performances have clearly caught the eye of Bafana captain Ronwen Williams, who praised him as a special talent and a player the national team can rely on.
In an interview on the Arena Sports Show [PrimeSportsWithMahlatse], Williams shared some of the unforgettable moments with the defender who took not only himself by surprise but also the likes of Aubrey Modiba and Samukelo Kabini.
Leading his teammates vocally
The Bafana captain, clearly excited when asked about the new talent in the squad, had nothing but praise for Mbokazi, describing him as truly special.
"No, he is special,” said Williams on the Arena Sports Show
"You know when they say, there's a generational talent or someone comes along and he just awes everyone, that's him. And he is so quiet -doesn't speak a lot. The guys are always teasing him cause of the type of person he is, but amazing... amazing talent, how calm he is.
"When we played Lesotho -So, you know, as a fullback - Aubrey [Modiba] was telling us the story. Aubrey is used to covering when it's a long ball. [Mbokazi], he said 'ehy ungangeni sala la’ [don't go in, stay where you're], and normally centre backs must cover and track the runner,” as he continued with a bit of laughter, thinking about the incident.
His second-half heroics against Nigeria made all the difference
Ronza was taken aback when the KwaZulu-Natal-born defender was seen giving instructions to his teammate, urging him to stay strong in their tough battle against Nigeria.
"You know he was feeling it, [Samukelo] Kabini was a bit nervous, and you can see TLB is trying to help him, it was second half, and he was like if you're still not comfortable by second half 'ehy qina marn' [be strong],” added Williams.
"That is the character and spirit that he brings, but he doesn't mean anything bad - he just wants everyone to rise up to the challenge.
"He carried us in that second half, cause you could see the guys-it was a very difficult game, so physical. Nigeria had everything. They went man-to-man, they were physical, and he stood up in the second half.
"As young as he is, the blocks he made, the tackles he made, and I was like tjo no he is special”.
Mbokazi wins Hugo Broos’ confidence once more
Mbokazi is among the players named in Bafana Bafana’s squad announced on Thursday morning for the international friendly against Zambia, which is scheduled to take place at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium later this November.
The 20-year-old will be looking to further assert his commanding presence for the national team, with ambitions to represent South Africa at the Africa Cup of Nations in December and ultimately at the World Cup.
Back at home, there is still work to be done with his club side, Orlando Pirates, as they travel to Durban for the Carling Knockout Cup semifinal against Richards Bay over the weekend, hoping to add another trophy to their growing collection.