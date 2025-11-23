Bafana Bafana and Kaizer Chiefs legend saves his skin by masterminding much-needed victory ahead of crucial clash with Police
- Backpage
Reprieve for Letsholonyane
Reneilwe Letsholonyane guided Matebele FC to a crucial 1-0 away victory over Santa Green away from home in the Botswana Premier League on Saturday.
The win marked Matebele’s third triumph of the season as they have been struggling in the campaign.
It was a result that lifted the club out of the relegation zone, pushing them up the standings from 14th to 11th place.
They have so far recorded three wins, two draws and eight defeats this season.
With Matebele having played 13 league games, there are still 17 matches left, giving Letsholonyane ample opportunity to drive his team higher up the table.
- Backpage
Letsholonyane finding it hard at Matebele
While Saturday's result eased Matebele's relegation woes, it might have also bought Letsolonyane more days at the club.
The former Kaizer Chiefs star has been struggling in his first job as a head coach of a top-flight league side.
It is in stark contrast to his time as a player for the Soweto giants and South Africa when he enjoyed some glory-filled years.
At Matebele, he has former Sekhukhune United winger Moloisane Mokhele as one of his players expected to help drive the team forward.
He is working with a modest squad still trying to find its rhythm but has a chance to beef up his squad in January.
- Backpagepix
Letsholonyane gets advice from Ramoreboli
The BPL will go on a long break to accommodate the AFCON finals as the Botswana national team is dominated by locally-based players.
That provides Letshilonyane with time to work on his team's shortcomings.
It is also an opportunity for the former Bafana Bafana midfielder to try out new players he will sign in January.
Former Bafana B team coach Morena Ramoreboli has advised Letsholonyane to turn to the DStv Diski Challenge to scout for players he can sign for Matebele.
“Matabele is one of the teams that is coached by Yeye Letsholonyane," said Ramoreboli as per FARPost.
"They are playing with a lot of young players, and if you get two or three young players from South Africa, from the DDC League, who have graduated, they can come here and contribute.
“So I think I think that’s the most important thing, again, I still feel that many of the players that are coming in from South Africa, they are doing well, honestly.
"There’s also one boy at Matebele [Moloisane Mokhele]. He was playing for Sekhukhune. He played for a couple of clubs. He’s doing very well here.”
- Spotkick on Facebook
Letsholonyane confronting an 'uncomfortable' situation
Letsholonyane now prepares to face Police XI in their next match on November 29.
A few weeks into his Matebele job, Letsholonyane acknowledged that he was nervous and found himself in an unfamiliar, uneasy situation.
Taking the Botswana role marked his first coaching opportunity outside South Africa after spending his entire playing career at home.
The move is testing him as a coach and is also expected to widen his football horizons.
Now, he is determined to prove his worth in the Botswana league and show that he can thrive to catch the attention of Premier Soccer League clubs back in South Africa.
“Well, I’m a bit nervous, but very excited. I think it’s obviously because I’m in a space that makes me a little uncomfortable. So, it’s those nerves that have a mixture of happiness to be in such a space,” Letsholonyane said.
“But I’m settling in well. It’s a foreign country; however, it’s not bad for me because I’m somewhat familiar with it.
"I believe this opportunity will be beneficial for my personal growth, as I’m joining a team that is highly ambitious and competes in a league that is growing every season. I want to contribute to the football of Botswana.”