Bafana Bafana and Kaizer Chiefs legend saves his skin by masterminding much-needed victory ahead of crucial clash with Police

Reneilwe Letsholonyane guided Matebele FC to a crucial 1-0 away victory over Santa Green away from home in the Botswana Premier League on Saturday.

The win marked Matebele’s third triumph of the season as they have been struggling in the campaign.

It was a result that lifted the club out of the relegation zone, pushing them up the standings from 14th to 11th place.

They have so far recorded three wins, two draws and eight defeats this season.

With Matebele having played 13 league games, there are still 17 matches left, giving Letsholonyane ample opportunity to drive his team higher up the table.