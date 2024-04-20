Mason Mount Manchester United 2023-24Getty
'Send him back to Chelsea' - Man Utd fans let rip as Mason Mount is sidelined by injury yet again and ruled out of FA Cup semi-final

Manchester United fans have been left frustrated after hearing that Mason Mount has been ruled out of action yet again due to injury.

  • Man Utd fans frustrated as Mount picks up another injury
  • Fans demand Mount to be sent back to Chelsea
  • Midfielder has played only 673 minutes this season

