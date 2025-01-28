Axed Premier League referee David Coote comes out as gay and admits he took cocaine 'escape route' due to 'real struggles' with sexuality and relentless work schedule
Former Premier League referee David Coote has come out as gay and explained why he took cocaine as an “escape route” from his “real struggles”.
- Sacked after video emerged of Klopp rant
- Also caught on camera taking Class A drugs
- Has discussed private & professional life