Austrian club SV Ried ties down reported Mamelodi Sundowns transfer target Antonio van Wyk to new deal
Van Wyk extends Ried stay
SV Ried forward Antonio van Wyk's contract was due to expire at the end of the current season.
But the Austrian Bundesliga side has moved in to offer the former Stellenbosch FC star a new deal, which he has signed.
That shuts out possible suitors from entering into a pre-contract with the player who has managed three goals and four assists in 22 appearances across all competitions this season.
How long is Van Wyk's new deal?
SV Ried has exercised its option for the 23-year-old and extended his contract until the end of the 2027 season.
“Over the past 18 months, and especially during our time in the Bundesliga, Antonio has developed into an absolute game-changer," said Wolfgang Fiala, Sporting Director at SV Ried.
"He has adapted well to European competition and demonstrates his qualities on the pitch week after week."
SV Ried confirm interest in the Van Wyk
"As a result, there was already a lot of demand for him in the winter. For us, this move was therefore perfectly logical and makes us look forward to the coming weeks with Antonio,” Fiala added.
"We are delighted that Antonio will continue to stay in Ried and wish him all the best!"
Blow for Sundowns?
Mamelodi Sundowns were reportedly interested in signing Van Wyk from SV Ried.
Now that he has committed his future to the Bundesliga side, that would make him more expensive for the Brazilians to bring him to Chloorkop.
However, Masandawana have a reputation for winning their pursuit of players in Europe, and that makes them still likely to land the signature of Van Wyk.