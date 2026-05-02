AFP
Diego Simeone rotates his ENTIRE Atletico Madrid starting XI ready for Arsenal Champions League clash & still gets win against Valencia
Simeone rolls the dice ahead of Arsenal trip
In a move that underlined his supreme confidence in the depth of his squad, Atletico Madrid boss Diego Simeone made the audacious decision to change all 11 players from his previous starting line-up. With the second leg of the Champions League semi-final against Arsenal looming large, the Argentine coach prioritised fresh legs for London, essentially fielding an entirely new team for the trip to Valencia.
Despite the lack of cohesion usually associated with such drastic rotation, the visitors looked remarkably composed. They controlled large phases of the game and proved that the 'Cholo' philosophy runs deep through the entire squad, regardless of who is wearing the shirt. The decision to rest his stars appeared justified as the fringe players more than held their own and dealt with the hostile Mestalla atmosphere.
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Academy starlets Luque and Cubo make their mark
The gamble truly paid off in the second half when the youth academy graduates seized their moment on the big stage. Iker Luque, just 20 years old, broke the deadlock in the 74th minute with a clinical finish at the near post, finding the net only 10 minutes after being introduced from the bench. It was a dream debut for the youngster, who showed a level of maturity that belied his age.
He was not the only teenager to haunt Valencia, as 18-year-old Cubo effectively ended the contest eight minutes later. The starlet showed great composure to collect a clever throughball from Antoine Griezmann - one of the few established stars to see second-half action - and slot the ball low past Stole Dimitrievski. After a brief VAR review, the goal was confirmed, sparking wild celebrations among the Atletico substitutes.
Dominance in the data despite heavy rotation
The statistics reflected a performance of genuine substance from Simeone’s rotated side. Atletico finished the match with 1.78 expected goals (xG) from 20 shots, proving that their offensive threat remained potent even without their usual frontline. Defensively they were just as stout, limiting Valencia to zero shots on target - the first time Los Che have failed to test the keeper in a Liga match since February.
By securing the win, Atletico extended their league scoring streak to 10 consecutive matches. While it was hardly a secret that Simeone would opt to rest some of his first-teamers ahead of a crucial Champions League clash, surely even he would not have expected his academy graduates to perform so strongly at such a difficult away ground.
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Momentum builds for the European showdown
The result provides the perfect springboard for the upcoming trip to the Emirates Stadium. By resting his entire starting XI, Simeone has ensured that his primary weapons will be fully energised to take on Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal on Tuesday. Last week's Champions League semi-final first leg finished all square, with the two sides playing out a 1-1 draw.