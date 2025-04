The majority of the Glamour Boys supporters have no many complaints even after their controversial loss last weekend.

Premier Soccer League outfit Kaizer Chiefs recently fell 2-1 against Marumo Gallants in the Premier Soccer League to risk their place in the MTN8.

Glody Lilepo scored for the hosts at the FNB Stadium before Trevor Mathiane and Daniel Msendami responded.

However, in his analysis, former Fifa referee Victor Hlungwani claimed Amakhosi were robbed because the second goal was offside.

Article continues below

Have a look at how the Soweto giants' faithful responded, as sampled by GOAL.