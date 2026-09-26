AFP
Arsenal hitman Viktor Gyokeres brushes off criticism and reveals Mikel Arteta message after breaking season duck for Sweden
Goal drought ends on international duty
Gyokeres has finally found the back of the net this term, providing a timely reminder of his clinical nature during Sweden's 2-1 victory over Romania. The Gunners forward had endured a frustrating start to the domestic campaign at the Emirates Stadium, where he has largely played second fiddle to Kai Havertz. However, representing his country in Solna proved to be the perfect tonic for his recent club struggles as he pounced on a rebound to secure what would eventually be the winning goal for Graham Potter's side.
The strike was particularly significant as it represented his first competitive goal since the World Cup opener against Tunisia in the summer. "It's always nice to score a goal," Gyokeres said, as cited by Fotbollskanalen. "It was a good finish from Lucas (Bergvall) and I was in a good position at the far post. I received it and got it in, so it was nice. It was nice to play and it was fun out there."
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Handling the heat of the British media
With Arsenal under the microscope in every match, the lack of goals from their top scorer of the previous season has naturally attracted negative headlines. The British press has been quick to question whether Gyokeres can sustain his high level of performance or if he is simply a victim of Arteta's evolving tactical system. However, the Swede remains remarkably composed when discussing the external noise, suggesting that he has developed a thick skin since moving to the English top flight and understands the nature of the industry.
"If there is a lot of (criticism) and you read it, of course you can be influenced, but that is not something I do. If you do well you get praise and if you don't score goals as a striker and play as they expect, there is criticism. That is how it is for all footballers. It goes up and down. It is normal," Gyokeres stated.
Arteta’s blunt demands revealed
For Gyokeres to regain his status as the primary choice for the Gunners, he must meet the exacting standards of his Spanish manager. Mikel Arteta is known for his relentless demands on his attacking players, requiring high-intensity pressing and tactical discipline in addition to goalscoring. The Swedish striker has now shed light on the feedback he has received from the coaching staff regarding his path back into the starting eleven, suggesting that the instructions from the dugout have been incredibly direct.
When questioned about the specific requirements Arteta has set out for him to reclaim a regular spot in the Arsenal lineup, Gyokeres provided a very honest assessment of the situation. "I obviously need to do better, and yes, I want to do it, so that's no problem. It's good (the dialogue with Arteta). I just try to do well when I get the chance and score goals," he noted.
- AFP
Addressing the Emirates hierarchy
The lack of consistent starts under Arteta has been a talking point in the English capital, especially given Gyokeres' previous output. While the Swedish international has featured in several matches, the preference for Havertz in the central role has left the former Coventry City man fighting for scraps of playing time.
Gyokeres was candid about the challenges he faces when forced to watch from the sidelines during the early stages of Arsenal's title charge. "You always want to be on the field as a football player, that's just how it is. I haven't played a lot, but I've had a few games. It felt okay then, but it's clear that you want to play football and you want to play as much as possible. If I focus, that will come too," Gyokeres stated.
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