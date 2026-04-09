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Arsenal target 'top young centre-back' as priority in summer transfer window as two options emerge
Gunners plot defensive succession plan
Arsenal are intensifying their search for defensive reinforcements ahead of the summer transfer window. The North London club is focused on identifying a "top young centre-back" who can eventually integrate into a squad that has become a perennial Premier League title contender under Arteta. While the partnership between William Saliba and Gabriel has been a cornerstone of their recent success, the Brazilian is now 28 and has faced recurring injury concerns over the past two seasons. Consequently, the recruitment department is looking to secure a high-ceiling talent who can eventually succeed Gabriel in the heart of the defense.
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Interest grows in Ramon and Valdepenas
One primary name on the shortlist is Como's 21-year-old standout Ramon. The Spaniard has flourished in Serie A after leaving Real Madrid last summer, though a potential move is complicated by the structure of his previous transfer. As per CaughtOffside, as well as Ramos, Arsenal are reportedly looking very closely at Madrid youngster Victor Valdepenas. Their scouts have watched both players several times and the feedback has been positive. Los Blancos currently hold a buy-back option and a 50% sell-on clause for Ramon, with the hefty sell-on fee expected to inflate his market price, as Como look to maximize their own profit margin in any potential deal.
Rivalry for Spain’s rising stars
Arsenal face stiff competition from Chelsea, who are also monitoring Ramon as part of their youth-centric recruitment strategy. Madrid remain a wild card in the race, given their need for a defender has lessened following the acquisition of Dean Huijsen.
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What comes next?
The Gunners will continue to monitor the situation closely until the end of the season before making any official moves for either Ramon or Valdepenas. Meanwhile, on the pitch, Arteta's side will be looking to maintain their position at the top of the Premier League table, where they currently hold a nine-point lead over second-placed Manchester City. Arsenal next face Bournemouth in the league on Saturday, before facing Sporting CP in the second leg of their Champions League quarter-final next week – the first leg having ended 1-0 for the North London side.