Arsenal's summer revolution: How signing Georgia Stanway, Ona Batlle and more has put Gunners on track to end WSL title drought despite big-name departures

It is perhaps in attack that the new arrivals could be most impactful, though. Slegers had options there last season. Alessia Russo had a starting spot nailed down in the No.9 role, with Blackstenius able to replace her off the bench or play ahead of her, as the England international dropped in as a No.10. Out wide, Mead, Foord, Chloe Kelly and Olivia Smith were all options, allowing Slegers to adjust for different gameplans and also swap both starters out around the hour, as she often did.

However, it was all quite predictable after a while. Frida Maanum was often the only other option in the No.10 role, meaning it became routine for Russo to drop in there when Blackstenius came on, while opponents also knew that Slegers was likely to make two straight swaps on the wings in the second half. If one of those wide players was injured, as was the case with both Kelly and Mead at times, there was even less variety.

By adding Reuteler, who can play in the No.10 role; Cerci, another option as a striker who can play wide if necessary; potentially Baum, able to play on either flank and maybe also centrally; and even Batlle, who can play as an inverted left-back to create a different problem for opponents, this adds unpredictably, versatility and variety, as well as depth. It's exactly what Arsenal need to maintain a consistent threat in attack, even as games don't go their way.