Arsenal plotting Tino Livramento transfer swoop as Newcastle extension talks put on hold

Newcastle are still keen to keep the 23-year-old if he is willing to discuss a new contract before the transfer window opens, but they are aware his market value could drop if he doesn't agree to new terms. The Telegraph claims that negotiations for a new contract have stalled, and interest from Arsenal is likely to further complicate matters.

Since his £32 million move from Southampton in 2023, Liveramento has been a major success on Tyneside. The club's current valuation of him, around £60 million, reflects his importance to Eddie Howe's squad and their desire to retain his services despite interest from London clubs.