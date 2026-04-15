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Arsenal Sporting CP 2025-26 Champions LeagueGetty Images
Charles Watts

Arsenal player ratings vs Sporting CP: Martin Zubimendi puts in classy display while Viktor Gyokeres kept silent by former team as Gunners seal Champions League semi-final spot

Player ratings
Arsenal
FEATURES
Arsenal vs Sporting CP
Sporting CP
Champions League

Arsenal set up a Champions League semi-final against Atletico Madrid with a 0-0 home draw against Sporting CP enough to seal a 1-0 aggregate victory over the Portuguese champions. Kai Havertz's late strike in Lisbon last week proved to be the difference in the tie, with both sides struggling to make much of an impact during a scrappy return encounter at the Emirates Stadium on Wednesday night.

After the disappointment of the defeat against Bournemouth on Saturday there was a need for a response from the Gunners and they started well, with Eberechi Eze really bright behind the front three. But Arsenal couldn't take advantage of the quick start, with chances few and fair between for the hosts during an opening 45 minutes which ended with Sporting hitting the post through Geny Catamo.

The second half did improve slightly from an Arsenal point of view, with Leandro Trossard hitting the post late on and Gabriel Jesus going close. But with Mikel Arteta’s side typically solid at the back, they ultimately didn’t need to find a goal on the night, with the 0-0 draw being enough to send them through to the final four for a second successive season.

GOAL rates Arsenal's players from Emirates Stadium...

  • FBL-EUR-C1-ARSENAL-SPORTINGAFP

    Goalkeeper & Defence

    David Raya (6/10):

    Played one really risky pass in the first half that could have been punished. Marshalled his box well when crosses came his way, but didn't have much to do from a shot stopping point of view.

    Cristhian Mosquera (7/10):

    Brought in for White at right-back. Solid at the back, but his impact going forward was minimal.

    William Saliba (7/10):

    Another good battle with Suarez, who was a handful again. But Saliba dealt with it well.

    Gabriel Magalhaes (7/10):

    Strong performance in the heart of the defence.

    Piero Hincapie (7/10):

    Good to see him back in the XI. Looked fit, which was a positive. Got up and down well.

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  • Arsenal FC v Sporting Clube de Portugal - UEFA Champions League 2025/26 Quarter-Final Second LegGetty Images Sport

    Midfield

    Martin Zubimendi (8/10):

    Best performance in a while, especially in the first half. Looked much sharper than of late and looked to drive forward when he could. Impressive.

    Declan Rice (7/10):

    Took an early whack on the ankle which seemed to impact him for a while, but dusted himself down and produced a typically solid display.

    Eberechi Eze (7/10):

    Arsenal's brightest attacker by a distance. Started really well and almost everything good Arsenal did in attack came through him. Faded after the break as tiredness crept in.

  • FBL-EUR-C1-ARSENAL-SPORTINGAFP

    Attack

    Noni Madueke (3/10):

    Really poor. Struggled with his touch all night and didn't take advantage of finding plenty of space.

    Viktor Gyokeres (3/10):

    Not a night he will remember against his former club. Technically, he was really poor and it was no surprise to see him replaced before the hour mark.

    Gabriel Martinelli (5/10):

    Probably the best of the front three, but that's nothing to shout home about. Couldn't make much of an impact, but did put in a good shift.

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  • Arsenal FC v Sporting Clube de Portugal - UEFA Champions League 2025/26 Quarter-Final Second LegGetty Images Sport

    Subs & Manager

    Kai Havertz (6/10):

    On for Gyokeres and did add a bit more quality without really testing Sporting.

    Max Dowman (6/10):

    Lifted the crowd when he came on. Tried to make things happen when he did get the ball.

    Leandro Trossard (N/A):

    On late on and sent one header against the post.

    Gabriel Jesus (N/A):

    Did well with one run into the box but he couldn't quite squeeze his shot in at the near post.

    Mikel Arteta (7/10):

    His changes did make an impact as his side improved as the second half wore on. Still has some big decisions to make ahead of Sunday.

Premier League
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