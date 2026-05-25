From Ted Lasso's Jason Sudeikis to Spike Lee: How an Arsenal bar in NYC celebrated the Gunners' first Premier League title since 2004

BROOKLYN, N.Y. -- It was 9 a.m. Sunday in Fort Greene, and as rain pounded the concrete streets, a sea of Arsenal jerseys brightened the neighborhood. A little rain was hardly a concern for dedicated Arsenal fans, who had spent much of the past two decades waiting for a day like this.

By then, the umbrellas outside FancyFree had formed one massive red-and-white canopy. The windows were fogged, the sidewalk was packed and fans were already pressing for any view they could find inside the Brooklyn bar that has become home to the Brooklyn Invincibles, one of New York City’s most devoted Arsenal supporters’ groups.





Arsenal had technically secured their 14th league title Tuesday, their first since the 2003-04 season, when Bournemouth and Manchester City’s 1-1 draw made the Gunners champions. It was an unusual way to win the Premier League, especially because Arsenal still had one more match to play. But Sunday’s game against Crystal Palace was never really about anxiety or permutations.

It was about making the title feel real.

And in Brooklyn, it did. The delis and hipster coffee shops nearby hardly seemed to know what was happening as Arsenal fans took over the block. Some arrived after 9 a.m. with their own beers and snacks, trying to find an angle through the crowded, foggy windows. Inside, there were Guinnesses, crisps, soaked jerseys, custom bottles, and nearly every Arsenal shirt imaginable. There were also appearances from New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani, famed movie director Spike Lee, and Ted Lasso star Jason Sudeikis.

For a fan base that has spent years being mocked, doubted, and accused of falling short, Sunday felt different. This may have been the first time in a long while that being an Arsenal fan felt appreciated, visible, and widely shared. Maybe it was the Knicks energy still radiating through New York City, or maybe it was simply the size of the moment, but for a few hours in Fort Greene, Arsenal felt like a New York sports team.

By kickoff, FancyFree had already been at capacity for two hours. Rain or shine, queue or no queue, clear view or terrible one, none of it mattered. After 22 years, Arsenal were champions again. Now everyone just needed to see them crowned.