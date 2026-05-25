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Spike Lee, Zohran Mamdani, Jason SudeikisBrooklyn Invincibles
Celia Balf

From Ted Lasso's Jason Sudeikis to Spike Lee: How an Arsenal bar in NYC celebrated the Gunners' first Premier League title since 2004

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Spike Lee, Jason Sudeikis, and NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani were among the Arsenal fans celebrating in a packed Brooklyn bar as the Gunners beat Crystal Palace and lifted their first Premier League trophy since 2004.

BROOKLYN, N.Y. -- It was 9 a.m. Sunday in Fort Greene, and as rain pounded the concrete streets, a sea of Arsenal jerseys brightened the neighborhood. A little rain was hardly a concern for dedicated Arsenal fans, who had spent much of the past two decades waiting for a day like this.

By then, the umbrellas outside FancyFree had formed one massive red-and-white canopy. The windows were fogged, the sidewalk was packed and fans were already pressing for any view they could find inside the Brooklyn bar that has become home to the Brooklyn Invincibles, one of New York City’s most devoted Arsenal supporters’ groups.


Arsenal had technically secured their 14th league title Tuesday, their first since the 2003-04 season, when Bournemouth and Manchester City’s 1-1 draw made the Gunners champions. It was an unusual way to win the Premier League, especially because Arsenal still had one more match to play. But Sunday’s game against Crystal Palace was never really about anxiety or permutations.

It was about making the title feel real.

And in Brooklyn, it did. The delis and hipster coffee shops nearby hardly seemed to know what was happening as Arsenal fans took over the block. Some arrived after 9 a.m. with their own beers and snacks, trying to find an angle through the crowded, foggy windows. Inside, there were Guinnesses, crisps, soaked jerseys, custom bottles, and nearly every Arsenal shirt imaginable. There were also appearances from New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani, famed movie director Spike Lee, and Ted Lasso star Jason Sudeikis.

For a fan base that has spent years being mocked, doubted, and accused of falling short, Sunday felt different. This may have been the first time in a long while that being an Arsenal fan felt appreciated, visible, and widely shared. Maybe it was the Knicks energy still radiating through New York City, or maybe it was simply the size of the moment, but for a few hours in Fort Greene, Arsenal felt like a New York sports team.

By kickoff, FancyFree had already been at capacity for two hours. Rain or shine, queue or no queue, clear view or terrible one, none of it mattered. After 22 years, Arsenal were champions again. Now everyone just needed to see them crowned.

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    A title party in the rain

    By the time the match kicked off, the game itself was almost competing with the celebration around it.

    There was not much room to watch comfortably, but there was plenty of room for chanting, drinking and rubbing elbows with fellow fans. Special custom bottles were made with proper red labels and the phrase “Bottled It” printed across them, a joke Arsenal supporters were happy to reclaim on their own terms. Jerseys, custom kits and almost every Arsenal shirt imaginable appeared somewhere in the crowd.

    The presence of Mamdani, Lee and Sudeikis only added to the surreal feeling. Mamdani entered through a side door about five minutes into the first half, wearing an understated Arsenal scarf. The bar erupted as he walked in, one fellow Gunner joining a packed establishment full of them. Lee, standing nearby, brought some holiday spirit in an Arsenal Christmas sweater.

    Then came the song that seemed to carry the whole room:

    And it's Arsenal

    Arsenal FC

    We're by far the greatest team

    The world has ever seen

    Rain or shine, clear view or terrible one, none of it seemed to matter. Arsenal were champions. Now everyone was just waiting to see them crowned.

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  • Fancy Free, Brooklyn NY

    'Whatever the weather, we won the league'

    The mentality throughout the bar was simple: "Whatever the weather, we won the league."

    That held true for the people outside getting soaked to the core and for those inside who were well acquainted with gloomy Sundays as longtime Arsenal fans. The match began in Brooklyn rain, while Selhurst Park looked noticeably sunnier on the screen. Still, the chants continued.

    Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta made several changes to his lineup, starting Gabriel Jesus and Noni Madueke, and both helped give the afternoon a proper coronation feel. Jesus nearly opened the scoring three minutes in, only for a Palace defender to clear the ball off the line. He created more chances before finally scoring in the 41st minute, giving Arsenal a halftime lead and giving the bar another reason to erupt.

    The game still had its tense moments. Palace scored in the 88th minute and appeared to equalize again moments later, only for the second goal to be ruled offside. For a few seconds, the celebration briefly turned into familiar Arsenal anxiety.

    Then came the relief.

    Arsenal held on for a 2-1 win, and while the scoreline was not the point of the day, it still mattered. A title celebration always feels better after a win.

  • Fancy Free, Brooklyn NY

    The wait finally ends

    The best part came after the final whistle.

    The trophy celebration began inside the bar and quickly spilled into the street. Bottles popped everywhere, including the custom Arsenal-themed bottles, and champagne mixed with the rain as supporters hugged, sang, and tried to take in a moment many had waited most of their lives to see.

    It did not matter that the trophy was not lifted at the Emirates, even if that would have been ideal. It did not matter that Arsenal had clinched the title days earlier in an unusual fashion. After waiting since 2004, the details felt secondary.

    North London, south London, Brooklyn - wherever it happened, Arsenal had finally done it.

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    To Budapest we go!

    There is still one more massive match ahead. Arsenal now turn toward the Champions League final against PSG in Budapest, where they will have the chance to complete a historic double.

    But inside FancyFree, that felt like a conversation for later. Few people seemed ready to think beyond the trophy lift. For one morning, nothing mattered beyond the feeling of watching Arsenal end the wait.

    Strangers hugged. Flash tattoos were inked onto arms. Champagne poured. Rain fell. And for a few hours in Brooklyn, a neighborhood bar felt like the center of Arsenal’s world.

    Whatever the weather, Arsenal had won.

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