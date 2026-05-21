A big pay day for Mikel Arteta! Arsenal put Junior Kroupi and Julian Alvarez on top of transfer list with coach in line for wage rise after Premier League title success

Arsenal are ready to hand Arteta a significant salary increase after guiding the club to the Premier League title. The Spaniard, who took charge in December 2019, currently earns around £10 million per year plus bonuses, but his next contract could place him among the highest-paid managers in world football, as per The Guardian.

According to reports, the manager's new salary at the Emirates Stadium could almost match Diego Simeone's €30 million (£26 million) per year at Atletico, which would make him the highest-paid manager in the world. Discussions over a new deal were paused during the title run-in, although there was reportedly never any concern over Arteta’s future. Formal talks are expected to resume after Arsenal’s upcoming Champions League final against Paris Saint-Germain.