Arsenal handed major advantage over Man City in Carabao Cup final after EFL make Marc Guehi decision
Why Guehi is ruled out of Carabao Cup final clash with Arsenal
Guehi joined City from Premier League rivals Crystal Palace on January 19. That deal, which included a £20 million ($27m) fee being paid for a player that was due to become a free agent in the summer, was completed almost a week after Pep Guardiola’s side secured a 2-0 first leg lead in their Carabao Cup semi-final clash with Newcastle.
EFL rules state that a player cannot play for two clubs in the competition if they transferred to the second team after the first leg of the semi-final stage. That was the case for Guehi, meaning that he sat out a 3-1 win over the Magpies at the Etihad Stadium - as City booked tickets to another major final.
Man City called on the EFL to make Guehi available
The Blues had been hoping that rulemakers would agree to revise their regulations ahead of a trip to north London on March 22 - a contest that will see them lock horns with Premier League table-toppers Arsenal.
Guardiola said in the wake of a convincing victory over Newcastle, with a 5-1 aggregate success being enjoyed: “Hopefully we can convince the Carabao Cup that Marc can play the final. I don’t understand why he cannot play the final.
“You buy a player for a lot of money and he is not able to play for a rule I don’t understand. Hopefully they can change it. Antoine arrived before the first [leg] so could play. And now it’s the final. Why should [Guehi] not play? We pay his salary, he is our player.”
Guardiola claimed it was “pure logic” to let Guehi line up against Arsenal. Another winter arrival, Ghana international forward Antoine Semenyo, is eligible to play as he joined the Blues from Bournemouth on January 9 and was on target in City’s first leg win over Newcastle.
No rule change: EFL stick to 2025-26 regulations
Standard Sport reports that, following consideration by the EFL, “there will be no rule change” and Guehi will therefore face Carabao Cup final frustration. He will be left watching on from the stands at the home of English football.
League Cup rules were changed this season to allow players to represent two different clubs in the competition. It has, however, been set in stone from the start that any transfers had to be completed before the second leg of semi-final fixtures.
Regulations state that: “6.4: A Registered player shall be permitted to play for up to two clubs (or clubs) in the competition in any one season where such player: Has appeared for his parent or loan club (or club) in the competition prior to the closure of the summer transfer window and has either been recalled by the parent club or subsequently moved to a different club (or club) on a temporary loan transfer (or temporary transfer where a Premier League club) or permanent transfer prior to the end of that summer transfer window.
“Or, has appeared for his parent or loan club in the competition prior to the closure of the winter transfer window or the first leg of the semi-final (whichever is sooner) and has either been recalled by the parent club or subsequently moved to a different club on a temporary loan transfer (or temporary transfer where a Premier League club) or permanent transfer prior to the closure of the winter transfer window, or the first leg of the semi-final (whichever is sooner). Or, such player moves on an emergency goalkeeper loan at any time during the season.”
Injury headache: Dias ready to return for Man City
Guardiola and City have been left short on centre-half options after seeing John Stones and Josko Gvardiol pick up knocks, but Ruben Dias could return to the fold for Sunday’s Premier League clash with Liverpool - putting him back in contention to face Arsenal at Wembley.
