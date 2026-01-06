Getty Images Sport
Injury crisis for Man City! Pep Guardiola confirms Ruben Dias blow after losing Josko Gvardiol to leg fracture & makes worrying John Stones admission
City's injury issues grow
The medical room at the Etihad Campus is suddenly overflowing, presenting Guardiola with perhaps the most significant personnel crisis of his recent tenure. Speaking at his pre-match press conference on Tuesday, the Catalan manager cut a figure of resignation as he detailed the extent of the damage sustained during the bruising 1-1 draw with Chelsea at the weekend.
While the headline news of Gvardiol’s tibial fracture had already sent shockwaves through the fanbase, Guardiola confirmed the fears regarding his defensive leader, Dias. The Portugal international, who was forced off late in the Chelsea clash, has been ruled out for a critical period of the season.
“Everybody knows it I think. Players are available and some are not,” Guardiola began, before delivering the grim prognosis. “Dias, hamstring for four to six weeks. Stones, no idea. Not ready for the next games. Ake fine. Gvardiol out for a long time.”
Pep's defensive backbone shattered
The loss of Dias and Gvardiol simultaneously is a hammer blow to City’s ambitions across multiple fronts. Dias has been the spine of the defence, starting nine of the last ten fixtures, while Gvardiol has been a standout performer. The Croatian’s leg fracture, confirmed by the club on Monday evening, is expected to keep him out for the remainder of the season, leaving a gaping hole on the left side of the backline.
However, it was Guardiola’s vague and worrying update on Stones that will cause the most anxiety among supporters. The England international has struggled for consistent fitness throughout the last 18 months, and Guardiola’s admission that he has “no idea” when the centre-back will return suggests a complex issue that could drag on.
“You knew it before you asked me every single player, you knew it right? Everybody knows it,” Guardiola snapped playfully at reporters, masking the genuine concern that must be permeating the coaching staff.
Reliance on youth and recalls
With the senior defensive hierarchy decimated, City have been forced into emergency measures. The club acted swiftly to recall 20-year-old Max Alleyne from his season-long loan at Watford. The young centre-back had been impressing in the Championship, making 17 appearances, but has now been thrust back into the first-team picture at the Etihad.
Guardiola also confirmed that Abdukodir Khusanov is ready to step up alongside the fit-again Nathan Ake.
“Khusa and Nathan are back as central defenders, Max came back from the loan. I appreciate what Watford have done for the young lad,” Guardiola said, referencing Alleyne’s development at Vicarage Road.
AFCON absences compound the misery
As if the injury list wasn’t enough, international duty has stripped the squad of further options. Guardiola pointed to the absences of Omar Marmoush and Rayan Ait-Nouri, both of whom are currently competing at AFCON.
“The rest, Omar and Rayan are at AFCON and the injuries to John, to Oscar Bobb... to come back Jeremy [Doku] and Rodri from long injuries. It's good,” Guardiola noted.
Despite the gloom, Guardiola remained defiant. Manchester City have navigated injury crises before, often finding their best form when backs are against the wall. With a packed January schedule that includes an FA Cup tie against Exeter, a Carabao Cup semi-final against Newcastle, two Champions League games and the Manchester derby, there is no time to feel sorry for themselves.
“Of course. With the spirit that we have, always we can cope,” he insisted. “Considering fatigue, we have to see the faces and take a decision tomorrow. Tomorrow we will see.”
