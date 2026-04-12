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Arsenal legend Tony Adams offers to help golf icon Tiger Woods in battle to beat addiction
Growing concerns for the golf superstar
The offer comes in the wake of a distressing period for Woods, who recently flipped his car in a horror crash. Reports from the scene alleged that officers found prescription pills on his person, and although Woods denies driving under the influence, he has officially stepped away from the sport to focus on his health. The legend was forced to pull out of this week’s Masters, a tournament he has won five times. Details from police reports claimed that Woods' eyes were bloodshot and his pupils remained "extremely dilated" during their intervention. These developments have prompted even the greatest figures in golf to speak up, with Jack Nicklaus warning: "Sometimes you get too far down the line and you just need somebody to help you."
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Adams reaches out to struggling icon
Following Woods' recent car accident and subsequent legal issues, Adams has suggested that his renowned clinic could provide the sanctuary the 15-time major winner needs. Adams, who famously battled alcoholism during his playing days, has maintained his sobriety for three decades and dedicated his post-playing career to helping athletes navigate the pitfalls of addiction.
Regarding Woods' current situation, Adams told The Sun: "I see an addict, to be completely honest with you. If he wants to come to my rehab, there’s a place in the room. If he wants to change, make a change."
The mirror image of a past struggle
Adams believes that the public concern for Woods is a necessary step, even if the athlete isn't ready to face it yet. Reflecting on his own journey at Highbury, Adams recalled how he initially brushed off the interventions of his Arsenal team-mates. "People are starting to say, ‘Look, you’ve got a problem here’," Adams explained while discussing the importance of breaking the cycle of denial.
"What I did, I kind of avoided everyone that told me, you know what I mean? Like the Lee Dixons of the world were kind of going, ‘Tone, what the f*** are you doing?’ And I was like, ‘You’re a bit weird. Martin Keown’s a bit strange’. You kind of ignore people or get rid of them, because you don’t want to have a look at yourself. So he doesn’t really want a look... and we can’t enable them," Adams added.
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A legacy of recovery at Sporting Chance
Since founding Sporting Chance 26 years ago, Adams has seen countless professional sports stars walk through the doors of his clinic. His experience tells him that until Woods is ready to confront the reality of his situation, the road to recovery will remain blocked. By offering a specific "place in the room," the Gunners great is providing a direct lifeline to one of the few athletes in history whose fame matches his own.