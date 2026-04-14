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Arne Slot hits out at UK Government over Hillsborough Law delay as Liverpool mark 37th anniversary
Slot voices frustration
Ahead of Liverpool's high-profile Champions League encounter with Paris Saint-Germain at Anfield, Slot used his official programme notes to address the political deadlock surrounding the Hillsborough Law.
The Dutchman has been vocal about his support for the bereaved families, questioning why a legal "duty of candour" has not yet been established by the authorities.
The proposed legislation, which aims to ensure public bodies tell the truth during inquiries into major disasters, has faced significant hurdles. Despite initial political momentum, its progress has recently stalled in recent months due to disagreements regarding the inclusion of intelligence services within the scope of the law.
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A moving tribute to the 97
Slot’s comments come at a sensitive time for the Merseyside club, as they prepare for the official anniversary on April 15. The manager stressed that the tragedy remains at the forefront of the club's identity, regardless of how many years have passed since the fateful FA Cup semi-final in 1989.
"Aside from the game itself, tonight we will mark the 37th anniversary of the Hillsborough disaster," the Liverpool head coach wrote: "While almost four decades have passed since the tragedy occurred, the players and myself are fully aware that so many people - bereaved families, survivors, Liverpool supporters in general and many others besides - continue to be affected by the terrible events of that day. Since becoming head coach, I have been able to hear some of their stories and the passage of time does not make them any less moving."
Justice beyond club allegiances
Slot was careful to note that his position on the Hillsborough Law is not merely a reflection of his employment at Anfield, but rather a fundamental belief in human rights.
"I have also been told about the campaign for a Hillsborough Law and having listened to the reasons and knowing the story behind them, it surprises me that this is still to be introduced," he said.
"This is not an opinion based on my association with Liverpool FC either. It is the view of someone who believes bereaved families should not have to fight and campaign for the truth about how their loved ones lost their lives; it should be provided as a matter of course."
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A call to action for the Government
The Liverpool boss concluded his message with a direct challenge to the UK Government, suggesting that true remembrance requires more than just silence and ceremonies. He argued that the most fitting way to honour the memory of the victims is to provide the legal protections their families have spent decades advocating for.
"Tonight, we will remember the 97 and pay tribute to them, but it is clear that the best way for the country to honour them after all this time would be to introduce the law that the Hillsborough families and fellow campaigners are asking for," the manager added.