Arne Slot reveals what he 'likes most at the moment' about Mohamed Salah after ending feud with Liverpool superstar

Salah's future at Liverpool was thrown into doubt back in November when he claimed his relationship with Slot had broken down. In an explosive interview delivered after their 3-3 draw away at Leeds, Salah said: "I can't believe it, I'm very, very disappointed. I have done so much for this club down the years and especially last season.

"Now I'm sitting on the bench and I don't know why. It seems like the club has thrown me under the bus. That is how I am feeling. I think it is very clear that someone wanted me to get all of the blame.

"I got a lot of promises in the summer and so far I am on the bench for three games, so I can’t say they keep the promise. I said many times before that I had a good relationship with the manager and all of a sudden, we don't have any relationship. I don't know why, but it seems to me, how I see it, that someone doesn't want me in the club."

However, since returning from the Africa Cup of Nations in January, Salah has started seven games in a row for Liverpool, suggesting his spat with Slot has been put to one side.