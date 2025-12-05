Getty Images Sport
'Always in my mind' - Arne Slot hints Mohamed Salah in line for return to Liverpool starting XI after two-game bench role
Salah's struggles in title defence
Salah is enduring a challenging season on Merseyside, a stark contrast to his stellar previous campaign where he secured the Premier League title and bagged the Golden Boot, too. His form has seen a significant drop so far this season, he’s scored four goals and laid on two assists in his 13 Premier League appearances so far this season. The arrival of new players like Alexander Isak and Florian Wirtz, has altered the team's attacking dynamics, and the departure of long-time right-back partner Trent Alexander-Arnold has severely impacted on him.
Club legend Jamie Carragher has been a vocal critic of Salah's form and perceived lack of leadership. Carragher has suggested that Salah's declining pace and reluctance to track back defensively are leaving the team exposed, especially in away games. He has also called for the Egyptian to speak publicly more often during the team's struggles.
And while Salah has started on the bench for the Reds’ last two fixtures, missing out entirely in the win against West Ham and coming on as second-half substitute in the draw with Sunderland, his Dutch boss has hinted he could be re-introduced against Leeds.
Slot: 'It is completely normal for people to talk'
Speaking to the press on Friday, Slot said: "I think for every player in my mind can start and Mo is an exceptional player for us. He is always in my mind to either start or to come (off the bench). The chatter, yes (I understand it) because he deserves that, he has been so influential for me for six or seven years. It's completely normal for people to talk about it when he isn't (playing)."
Another player who is has struggled this season is Wirtz, but Slot has backed his marquee summer signing to take the positives from recent performances, saying: "You can see his confidence from how often he wants the ball and how often they give him it. So he has a lot of confidence but it's also clear he came back with an injury from Germany, so I am happy he can play so many minutes. He has done well. Not surprised he was involved in the goal against Sunderland, he was one of the ones who kept constantly trying and was creative."
Redknapp suggests Salah could leave
Sky Sports pundit Jamie Redknapp weighed into the argument, claiming a player of Salah’s calibre wouldn’t be willing to sit on the bench and hinted he could leave. Redknapp said: "There is no way Salah is going to be content being a bit-part player in this team. Whether it's in January or in the summer, if he finds the right clubs, I think he deserves the right to move on if things aren't going to go his way. I can only see that outcome. Now that trust is broken, especially with someone like Salah, he needs that confidence and love from a manager."
Leeds test awaits at Elland Road
Liverpool travel to Elland Road off the back of another poor performance in the one-all draw with Sunderland as defensive frailties continued to plague them, which Leeds boss Daniel Farke’s side will look to exploit. And Slot is aware just how intense and physical the match will be, he said: "I watched Leeds versus Chelsea and I saw a Liverpool game: Chelsea conceding a set piece and then a big, big error. Leeds went very aggressive in one-v-one and then a low block to stop chances. It is difficult for us that style, and many other teams. We saw them coming back from two down to Manchester City, Phil Foden made the difference with a moment of magic there and against Chelsea Leeds were very strong. What to expect is what we have faced in many other games."
