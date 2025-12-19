Arne Slot told Liverpool job will still be 'safe' even if Reds suffer 'horrendous' defeat at struggling Tottenham

During an interview with oddsboom.co.uk, Hutchison was clear that a loss in north London would be painful, but not terminal for Slot. "That would be horrendous. While they're off the back of some good form, then I think they need to build on it. We've just seen Nottingham Forest turn Spurs over at the weekend. Tottenham are just a very hard side to get a handle on under Thomas Frank. Their home form is terrible. I never fancied them to go to Forest at the weekend. I knew Forest would have too much about them because they are like a deck of cards at times, the way they play. Once they give up a goal, Spurs, they just crumble."

Reflecting on Liverpool’s recent performance levels, Hutchison added: "The way Liverpool played against Brighton, but for an hour, it was easily the best that [Milos] Kerkez has played, easily the best that [Hugo] Ekitike has played, and easily Florian Wirtz’s best game. So I think they’ll take confidence in that. If they lose it'll be a blow, but I don't think it'll put Arne Slot under pressure. If they win it, they're in good form and they can try and get closer to Villa in third."

Looking further ahead, Hutchison also dismissed fears of a dramatic collapse. "No chance. They’ve got too many good players. The Spurs game is the one that leaps out as the only potentially troubling one, which they're playing next. Then I think they've got Leeds, Wolves and Fulham. Those are all games they should be looking at and expecting three points.

"I think the current top three are nailed on for the top three and it's one position now up for grabs for the Champions League. It might be a case of Liverpool finishing in the Europa League spots unless they get a move on."