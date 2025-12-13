'It was an easy decision' - Arne Slot lifts lid on reasons behind restoring Mo Salah to Liverpool squad as he hails Egyptian's 'threat' in Brighton win

Slot gave his verdict on Salah's performance and his decision to recall him to the squad after the match. He told Sky Sports: "I think he was a threat. The first ball he touched, he almost made an assist for Mac Allister. He was constantly involved in the fact we had Mo. Pleasing to see but not a surprise. It was an easy decision to put him in the squad. I have said many times before what has been said between us will stay between us. We needed him and he assisted to the 2-0 which is nice for us. We have been so many times this season on the wrong side of the set-piece battle. He goes to the AFCON and that means for us another player down. This is what we knew before the season started. Hopefully one or two players can come back from injury."

