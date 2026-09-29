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Lionel Scaloni Argentina 2026Getty
Gianluca Minchiotti
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Argentina, Scaloni open to renewing: "I’m willing, but we’ve only just started talking about it"

Argentina
L. Scaloni

The Seleccion head coach is out of contract at the end of the year

After casting doubt on his future in interviews following the defeat to Spain in the final of the most recent World Cup, Argentina head coach Lionel Scaloni has opened the door to renewing the contract that expires at the end of the year. He confirmed he has started talks with Football Federation (AFA) president Claudio Tapia. "We had not spoken since the World Cup, we met to understand whether we can continue and reach an agreement. There is willingness on both sides, but we have only just started talking about it," he said today at the official press conference ahead of the run of friendly matches, which starts tomorrow against Bolivia at the Mario Alberto Kempes in Cordoba.


"After the final, I said that we had to reflect carefully. I had to assess the sporting aspect well, which is fundamental, without neglecting the economic one. We had to analyse our situation and what awaits us, and I decided to seek an agreement. If I had not seen the possibility of competing or building something important, I would not even have considered the idea of sitting down to talk about it," he added, as reported by Ansa.

  • The Argentina head coach did not dodge the issue of renewing the national team and the 'post-Messi' era, with Messi set to wear the Albiceleste shirt for the last time, in a special version prepared for the occasion, on 6 October at the Monumental in Buenos Aires. "After the World Cup we analysed the situation role by role: how many players will have reached a certain age, where we stand and whether we can continue to rely on the style of play we want with these players," he said, concluding that "we believe it is possible to continue". "There are young players capable of making their contribution and we will also look for different ways of playing, without ever losing sight of the fact that our style of play revolves around possession and getting the best out of quality players," Scaloni added.

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