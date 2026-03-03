Are Sekhukhune United keen to push Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns in PSL title race? Eric Tinkler opens up 'our target and objective is top three'

The coach concluded by explaining the psychological and technical differences that separate elite players from the rest of the pack.

For Tinkler, the ability to read the game and execute at high speed is what defines the superstars currently leading the race for the PSL crown, an attribute he constantly challenges his own squad to develop.

"Those are the differences; not all players are going to have the same ability. It's like I said to the players, 'If you can see what others don't, you can do what others can't' – that's a fact, be it in football or whatever profession you're in," Tinkler explained.

"It's here now; that's what makes a high-quality player different from everyone else – it's that they can see certain things you don't."