Are Sekhukhune United keen to push Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns in PSL title race? Eric Tinkler opens up 'our target and objective is top three'
Sekhukhune eyes 3rd spot as title race narrows to Pirates and Sundowns
Sekhukhune United remain firmly in the hunt for a top-three finish, as a recent gap has opened up at the summit of the Premier Soccer League table.
Eric Tinkler’s men currently trail league heavyweights Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns by nine points, a margin that suggests the title race might be turning into a two-horse sprint as the season reaches its business end.
External noise vs internal targets
Tinkler was quick to clarify that Babina Noko has been consistent since day one regarding their expectations for the current campaign. The tactician expressed that external narratives have shifted the goalposts, stressing that his primary objective remains unchanged regardless of what is being written in the headlines.
"It's no different to what I said right at the beginning of the season – our target and objective is top three – nothing changes; it's top three," Tinkler stated, as per SABC Sports.
"You're the guys who are talking about leagues; I'm talking about the top three – that's my mandate – top three."
The gulf in class
To illustrate why a title tilt might be a bridge too far for Babina Noko at this stage of their development, Tinkler pointed to the sheer depth and quality found at clubs like Sundowns. He believes that the recruitment capabilities of the league's dominant forces create a natural hierarchy that is difficult to disrupt overnight.
"You see it at every league in the world; I don't think it's [native to the PSL] – Manchester City, they have high-quality footballers, vs Brentford – you understand? It's only normal," he added.
Defining high-quality players
The coach concluded by explaining the psychological and technical differences that separate elite players from the rest of the pack.
For Tinkler, the ability to read the game and execute at high speed is what defines the superstars currently leading the race for the PSL crown, an attribute he constantly challenges his own squad to develop.
"Those are the differences; not all players are going to have the same ability. It's like I said to the players, 'If you can see what others don't, you can do what others can't' – that's a fact, be it in football or whatever profession you're in," Tinkler explained.
"It's here now; that's what makes a high-quality player different from everyone else – it's that they can see certain things you don't."