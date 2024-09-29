Are Orlando Pirates real Premier Soccer League title challengers? Bucs keep up with Mamelodi Sundowns after perfect start to the season

Orlando Pirates’ impressive start to the PSL campaign continued as they swept aside Richard’s Bay in their latest assignment.

In the absence of Monnapule Saleng, Kabelo Dlamini stepped up and ensured the Buccaneers got over the line against the Natal Rich Boyz.

The Soweto giants, though, were made to sweat by the KwaZulu-Natal outfit as they had to show persistence and determination to break through a resilient Bay at a wet and windy King Zwelithini.

Pirates are now making a serious case for the PSL title as they are currently one of the two teams that are unbeaten alongside defending champions Sundowns.

Here, GOAL looks at the small details that make Jose Riveiro’s charges a serious contender for the PSL title, as they emerge as the closest challengers for Sundowns.

