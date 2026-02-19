Are Orlando Pirates feeling the pinch of Mbekezeli Mbokazi's departure? Former Kaizer Chiefs star's take on the Buccaneers rearguard after being slit open by Mamelodi Sundowns

Mamelodi Sundowns forward Brayan Leon ran riot to grab a brace that sank Orlando Pirates 2-1 during Wednesday's Premier Soccer League encounter at FNB Stadium.

The January signing was a handful for Pirates defenders who struggled to contain him.

Wing-backs Kamogelo Sebelebele and Deon Hotto, as well as centre-backs Lebone Seema and captain Nkosinathi Sibisi, had a difficult evening trying to handle the Colombian.

Former Kaizer Chiefs winger Junior Khanye feels the Buccaneers could be paying the price of losing Mbekezeli Mbokazi.