Are Orlando Pirates feeling the pinch of Mbekezeli Mbokazi's departure? Former Kaizer Chiefs star's take on the Buccaneers rearguard after being slit open by Mamelodi Sundowns
Leon too much for Pirates defenders
Mamelodi Sundowns forward Brayan Leon ran riot to grab a brace that sank Orlando Pirates 2-1 during Wednesday's Premier Soccer League encounter at FNB Stadium.
The January signing was a handful for Pirates defenders who struggled to contain him.
Wing-backs Kamogelo Sebelebele and Deon Hotto, as well as centre-backs Lebone Seema and captain Nkosinathi Sibisi, had a difficult evening trying to handle the Colombian.
Former Kaizer Chiefs winger Junior Khanye feels the Buccaneers could be paying the price of losing Mbekezeli Mbokazi.
No link between Sibisi and Seema
“Seema’s main job is to defend and not to play,” said Khanye, as per iDiski Times.
"He was tested in today’s [Wednesday] game. For Orlando Pirates, I think losing Mbokazi cost them, and I understand why he had to leave. It’s for his career.
“We are happy for him, and if the boy is doing well, South Africa is benefiting. [But] I don’t think there was a link between Sibisi and Seema at centre-back.”
Leon on how he cut Pirates defence open
"We worked on this during the week. We worked a lot on putting the ball in front because I am attacking very well in my space," Leon told SABC Sport, as per KickOff.
"We see [with other players] that I scored two goals in the last game [because of working hard], and now I am very happy for the team, and thanks to Modiba and Santos for the assists.
"Yes, of course, we studied and analysed them, and we know in their pocket that they are a little bit weak, so I took the opportunity.
"I received videos of their first game against the team. I think it was important to know how they played," concluded the Colombian.
Sibisi and Seema's big task after 'cyclone' Leon
Leon might have left doubts on Pirates' defence after breezing through to a brace in a high-profile match.
Sibisi and Seema now have a task to prove that they are not pushovers and can still be relied upon, especially in another big encounter against Kaizer Chiefs on February 28.