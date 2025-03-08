Are Nasreddine Nabi's Kaizer Chiefs really cooking something or is it all just smoke and mirrors as Amakhosi seek to end their almost decade long trophy drought?

The club's inconsistent results and inability to beat their main rivals has fans questioning their Tunisian coach's credentials.

The Tunisian tactician brought a breath of fresh air when he took over the hot seat at Chiefs at the start of the 2024/25 season, when he was entrusted with the role of ending Amakhosi's trophy drought that spans for almost a decade.

The club's ardent fan base last saw their team lift a trophy when they won the 2014/15 PSL league title under the then-head coach Stuart Baxter.

In recent times, the former cup kings of South African football have been marred by mediocrity in both playing personnel and the technical team.

In search of a viable solution, Kaizer Chiefs have changed coaches 11 times since 2015, however, none of them delivered the much-needed success.

Meanwhile, the current coach at the helm has been earmarked to finally break the curse and win a major trophy with Nabi arriving at Naturena with a good trophy pedigree after having successful stints with Young Africans SC and AS FAR.

However, after nine months at the helm, Nabi has faced heavy criticism for failing to establish a consistent starting line-up and a convincing style of play. Interestingly, one the most decorated coaches in South Africa, Pitso Mosimane, admitted that Chiefs are far from convincing under the leadership of the Tunisian coach.

The Soweto giants are currently occupying the eighth spot on the log standings with 28 points after 20 matches, having won just eight league encounters, drawn four and suffered defeats on eight occasions.

Here, GOAL takes a look at Chiefs' shortcomings.