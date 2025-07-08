Are Ashley Du Preez, Wandile Duba, Tashreeq Morris & Flavio Silva strong enough lead Kaizer Chiefs' attack in bid to win major trophies?

Amakhosi have bought one striker and there are three more on their books but are they worthy of driving the Naturena outfit to the titles they crave?

As the new season beckons, all eyes are on Kaizer Chiefs’ attack with fans anticipating an improved showing in the 2025/26 PSL campaign. The Glamour Boys have been struggling to produce convincing results in the past few seasons, with the misfiring attack being one of their major challenges.

As a result of their lack of firepower, Chiefs failed to qualify for the top eight last season after finishing ninth on the league table. The Soweto giants had begun the previous season with renewed hopes after the appointment of Nasreddine Nabi as the club’s new head coach.

Nabi was seen as the key man to unlock Chiefs’ full potential to reclaim their glory days but under the Tunisian mentor, the Glamour Boys were far from convincing.

Article continues below

Chiefs only managed to score 25 goals in the league last season, signaling a big concern about quality in the striking department.

The Naturena-based side started that season with Ranga Chivaviro, Ashely Du Preez, Tashreeq Morris, and Wandile Duba as their attacking options, however, none of the strikers made a big impression in front of goal.

Chivaviro has since been released by Chiefs after struggling to hit the back of the net and facing a lot of criticism from the club’s highly-demanding supporters.

The Soweto side is currently on a pre-season tour in the Netherlands, with only Portuguese striker Flavio Silva being added to the options upfront.

GOAL dissect the Chiefs striking department and further options in the transfer market: