GOAL takes a look at what fans were saying as they debated the Carling Knockout final Man of the Match which was awarded to Orlando Pirates winger Oswin Appollis.
'Appollis took Mbekezeli Mbokazi's R100,000! Carling Knockout's voting is rigged, analysts would have voted for Relebohile Mofokeng or Lebone Seema; Oswin kept on falling, I was starting to think the pitch was tampered with' - Fans
Mofokeng or Mbokazi truly deserved itVery honest truth because in this match, Mofokeng or Mbokazi truly deserved it. Well he's still a Pirates player after all guess we should be happy for him. 🙄 - Connecxion Marsh
Humble Appollis deserved itThis boy is so humble, he won it and he said he's going to share the money with Mbokazi because he felt Mbokazi deserved it more, and when he deserved it but he deserved it, fans decided to give it to Mbokazi for the known reason, and last night he was honest to himself by saying some players deserved it but he thanks the supporters Salute boy, keep working hard you will achieve more🖤🖤🖤☠️☠️☠️❤️❤️❤️🔥🔥🔥- Zandise Makhuluskobho Nkungu
Appollis is like KanteMost humble player we have, our Kante - Mutheiwana Maxwell Neluonde
Mofokeng & Seema deserved Man of the Match
If it were analysts voting Man of the Match was going to be between Seema and Rele both worked tirelessly - Phaswana Babbs Matlamela
Honest Appollis, it was not his day
I really appreciate your honesty. Yesterday was not your day. You were not at your best which we always know you to be.👌🏻👌🏻- Tshwenyego Mokhukhwane
Pirates next mission is the Nedbank Cup
Well done boys... Orlando Pirates next mission is to retain the Nedbank cup ☠️🏆🏆🔥🔥🔥- De Crow
Mbokazi's award was supposed to be Appollis'
The game where we gave Mbokazi Man of the Match was supposed to be given to you. We promised you that we are giving it to you in final - Siyabonga Kolele
Fans returning their favour after Appollis was scrificed for TLB
Is returning their favour as on semis he played well but was sacrificed for TLB to pay fine - Tete Khumza
Repaying Apollis
No we were repaying him, remember we took his share and gave it to Mbokazi to pay caf and we made a promise to 10111 that we will return his money 🙄 - Mantolo Oa Licheche
He deserves more
He is an honest man who understands football and correctly rate himself in the game. He actually deserves more💕 - Nkosinathi Sikhosane
Oswin kept on falling
Ehhh he kept on falling, I was starting to think the pitch was tempered with 🤣🤣🤣🤣- Xolelwa Xolie
Voting is rigged, Seema deserved it
Voting is rigged 🚮🚮🚮 But truly speaking Lebone Seema deserved the Man of the Match - Dibenzo Dibest Dikotla