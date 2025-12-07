+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Relebohile Mofokeng, Oswin Appollis, Orlando Pirates, November 2025Backpage
Khothatso Leballo

'Appollis took Mbekezeli Mbokazi's R100,000! Carling Knockout's voting is rigged, analysts would have voted for Relebohile Mofokeng or Lebone Seema; Oswin kept on falling, I was starting to think the pitch was tampered with' - Fans

The Buccaneers winger was named as the best player on the pitch after they defeated Marumo Gallants 1-0 in the final of the Beer Cup at Peter Mokaba Stadium on Saturday. However, his award that comes with R100,000 sparked debate as some fans believed other players performed better than him as the Soweto giants claimed their second trophy of the season.

GOAL takes a look at what fans were saying as they debated the Carling Knockout final Man of the Match which was awarded to Orlando Pirates winger Oswin Appollis.  

  • Mbekezeli Mbokazi, Orlando PiratesBackpage

    Mofokeng or Mbokazi truly deserved it

    Very honest truth because in this match, Mofokeng or Mbokazi truly deserved it. Well he's still a Pirates player after all guess we should be happy for him. 🙄 - Connecxion Marsh
  • Oswin Appollis, Orlando PiratesBackpagepix

    Humble Appollis deserved it

    This boy is so humble, he won it and he said he's going to share the money with Mbokazi because he felt Mbokazi deserved it more, and when he deserved it but he deserved it, fans decided to give it to Mbokazi for the known reason, and last night he was honest to himself by saying some players deserved it but he thanks the supporters Salute boy, keep working hard you will achieve more🖤🖤🖤☠️☠️☠️❤️❤️❤️🔥🔥🔥- Zandise Makhuluskobho Nkungu
  • ngolo kantekooora

    Appollis is like Kante

    Most humble player we have, our Kante - Mutheiwana Maxwell Neluonde
  • Relebohile Mofokeng and Khumbulani Ncube, Orlando Pirates vs Marumo GallantsBackpage

    Mofokeng & Seema deserved Man of the Match

    If it were analysts voting Man of the Match was going to be between Seema and Rele both worked tirelessly - Phaswana Babbs Matlamela

  • Oswin Appollis, Orlando Pirates, November 2025Backpage

    Honest Appollis, it was not his day

    I really appreciate your honesty. Yesterday was not your day. You were not at your best which we always know you to be.👌🏻👌🏻- Tshwenyego Mokhukhwane

  • Nkosinathi Sibisi, Abdeslam Ouaddou, Relebohile Mofokeng and Oswin Appollis, Orlando PiratesBackpage

    Pirates next mission is the Nedbank Cup

    Well done boys... Orlando Pirates next mission is to retain the Nedbank cup ☠️🏆🏆🔥🔥🔥- De Crow

  • Mbekezeli Mbokazi, Orlando Pirates, October 2025Backpage

    Mbokazi's award was supposed to be Appollis'

    The game where we gave Mbokazi Man of the Match was supposed to be given to you. We promised you that we are giving it to you in final - Siyabonga Kolele

  • Oswin Appollis & Abdeslam Oaddou, Orlando Pirates, November 2025Backpagepix

    Fans returning their favour after Appollis was scrificed for TLB

    Is returning their favour as on semis he played well but was sacrificed for TLB to pay fine - Tete Khumza

  • Relebohile Mofokeng & Oswin Appollis, Orlando Pirates, November 2025Backpagepix

    Repaying Apollis

    No we were repaying him, remember we took his share and gave it to Mbokazi to pay caf and we made a promise to 10111 that we will return his money 🙄 - Mantolo Oa Licheche

  • Oswin Appollis of South AfricaBackpagepix

    He deserves more

    He is an honest man who understands football and correctly rate himself in the game. He actually deserves more💕 - Nkosinathi Sikhosane

  • Oswin Appollis, Orlando Pirates, October 2025Backpage

    Oswin kept on falling

    Ehhh he kept on falling, I was starting to think the pitch was tempered with 🤣🤣🤣🤣- Xolelwa Xolie

  • Lebone Seema of Orlando PiratesBackpagepix

    Voting is rigged, Seema deserved it

    Voting is rigged 🚮🚮🚮 But truly speaking Lebone Seema deserved the Man of the Match - Dibenzo Dibest Dikotla

