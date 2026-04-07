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'Something serious needs to be done!' - Antonio Conte opens door to second Italy spell amid Napoli contract uncertainty
Conte in the frame for Italy job
The 56-year-old tactician is firmly in the frame to lead the national team once again following Italy’s disastrous failure to qualify for a third consecutive World Cup. Conte, who previously guided the Azzurri between 2014 and 2016, appears ready to entertain the idea of a second stint on the international touchline despite his current commitments in Naples. While he remains focused on his immediate club goals, the allure of the national team clearly remains strong.
- AFP
Clarity needed on Napoli future
Speaking after Napoli’s 1-0 victory over AC Milan on Monday night, Conte was asked if the mounting speculation was a distraction. He remained calm, noting that rumours are simply part of the territory when coaching at the highest level of the Italian game.
"Let us not forget that last year, in the final three months of the season, there was talk in the media that I would leave Napoli to go to Juventus, right?" said Conte, as quoted by Football Italia. "The media has to write something, and it is only right that my name appears as part of that list. If I was the FIGC President, I would take me into consideration along with others. For many reasons, I would put Conte in that list."
Conte is approaching the final year of his deal at Napoli. However, he confirmed that a final decision on his club future has yet to be reached, with high-level talks scheduled for the conclusion of the current campaign.
"I have already worked with the Nazionale and I know the environment. I am flattered, because representing your country is something wonderful. You all know full well that I have a year left on my contract with Napoli and that at the end of the season I will sit down with the president to discuss it," he added.
Demand for systematic change
Italy’s decline since their Euro 2020 triumph has been stark, and Conte believes that simply changing the man in the dugout is not enough to fix the deep-rooted issues within Italian football. He reflected on the fine margins of international competition while calling for a more robust approach to developing the game.
"It’s disappointing that if we had won that penalty shoot-out with Bosnia and qualified for the World Cup, people would’ve talked about a great achievement and Italy playing great football," he added. "Unfortunately, only the results count in this sport now. After three World Cups in a row, however, something serious needs to be done. When I was coach, there was a lot of talk, but I got very little help from the clubs. Now everything is seen as a disaster, but even in disasters, there is always something that can be salvaged."
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What comes next?
Before deciding on his future, Conte will remain focused on his duties at Napoli, who currently sit second in Serie A with 65 points from 31 matches, seven points behind leaders Inter Milan. They next face Parma on Sunday.