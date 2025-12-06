Another trophy for Mamelodi Sundowns? Masandawana invited for tournament outside the country as PSL takes break ahead of AFCON finals
Downs invited for tournament
Mamelodi Sundowns will be part of the upcoming Morupule Charity Cup in Botswana.
The tournament will see four teams compete for the cup, as Botswana's top-flight sides Tafic, Sua Flamingoes and Morupule Wanderers are going to feature too.
The tournament will be played at Obed Itani Chilume Stadium in Francistown on December 12.
PSL takes AFCON break
Given that AFCON will start on December 22, teams need to start their preparations in earnest, and that means they should be released by their clubs in earnest.
Broos' squad is dominated by players from the PSL, with five of them coming from the Tshwane giants.
Ronwen Williams, Khuliso Mudau, Aubrey Modiba, Teboho Mokoena, and Bathusi Aubaas are the Brazilians who will be part of the Bafana squad. Iqraam Rayners was named among the reserve players.
Nine players - Oswin Appollis, Tshepang Moremi, Sipho Mbule, Evidence Makgopa, Relebohile Mofokeng, Thalente Mbatha, and Nkosinathi Sibisi - were drawn from Orlando Pirates. Mbekezeli Mbokazi, who has so far joined Major League Soccer side Chicago Fire, is also part of the national team.
Other clubs, including Siwelele FC, TS Galaxy, and Polokwane City, have also contributed players.
Despite reduced representation in the national team, Sundowns head coach Miguel Cardoso has wished Bafana the best in Morocco. The tactician also explained why a number of their players were not considered by Broos.
“I would like to give my best wishes to the national team of South Africa,” said Cardoso. “I would like that, especially the Masandawana family, to understand that, unfortunately, in the last two or three months, we have had many players who have had injuries. [It was] long-term injuries," Cardoso said after their game against Siwelele.
“But we, Mamelodi Sundowns, we coaches of my Mamelodi Sundowns, now speak in the name of the players of Mamelodi Sundowns; we respect, we totally support, and we are on the side of the national team of South Africa. We wish the team the best at the AFCON.”
“These are players that obviously were national team players, and probably because of that [injuries], they were not even able to be part of the thoughts of our national team coach.”
PSL title race
Upon resumption, the PSL title race is expected to be very tight, with Sundowns hoping to defend it while Pirates aim to end their domination.
Currently, Pirates are at the top with 28 points, three more than Masandawana and Kaizer Chiefs, who could only contribute Mduduzi Shabalala as Bafana's reserve player, not far behind.
Amakhosi, fifth with 23 points, have a chance of gaining ground in the title race should they beat TS Galaxy on Sunday.
Ouaddou warning as Pirates lead
Although the Sea Robbers are at the top, Bucs' head coach Abdeslam Ouaddou warned against complacency.
“I think any coach who is training such a big club, when he comes to such a big club, it’s his target [to stay at the top],” said Ouaddou.
“So, of course, it was our target, not only mine, but it’s a collective work. I’m not working alone; it’s the objective. But now, like I said before, it’s a good thing to reach, at this time of the season, that position.
“But the most difficult thing is to stay in that position. And to stay in that position, we have to keep working to stay humble because there are a lot of very good sides and very good teams in this PSL. The level is very high.
"And if you are not focused, if you stop working, if you think that you already win the title, it can be very difficult," added the former Morocco international defender.
“So, I press my players to keep focused, to keep working, because this PSL is a very high level. It’s one of the best in Africa. Let’s say the best in Africa.”