Another trophy for Mamelodi Sundowns? Masandawana invited for tournament outside the country as PSL takes break ahead of AFCON finals

Given that AFCON will start on December 22, teams need to start their preparations in earnest, and that means they should be released by their clubs in earnest.

Broos' squad is dominated by players from the PSL, with five of them coming from the Tshwane giants.

Ronwen Williams, Khuliso Mudau, Aubrey Modiba, Teboho Mokoena, and Bathusi Aubaas are the Brazilians who will be part of the Bafana squad. Iqraam Rayners was named among the reserve players.

Nine players - Oswin Appollis, Tshepang Moremi, Sipho Mbule, Evidence Makgopa, Relebohile Mofokeng, Thalente Mbatha, and Nkosinathi Sibisi - were drawn from Orlando Pirates. Mbekezeli Mbokazi, who has so far joined Major League Soccer side Chicago Fire, is also part of the national team.

Other clubs, including Siwelele FC, TS Galaxy, and Polokwane City, have also contributed players.

Despite reduced representation in the national team, Sundowns head coach Miguel Cardoso has wished Bafana the best in Morocco. The tactician also explained why a number of their players were not considered by Broos.

“I would like to give my best wishes to the national team of South Africa,” said Cardoso. “I would like that, especially the Masandawana family, to understand that, unfortunately, in the last two or three months, we have had many players who have had injuries. [It was] long-term injuries," Cardoso said after their game against Siwelele.

“But we, Mamelodi Sundowns, we coaches of my Mamelodi Sundowns, now speak in the name of the players of Mamelodi Sundowns; we respect, we totally support, and we are on the side of the national team of South Africa. We wish the team the best at the AFCON.”

“These are players that obviously were national team players, and probably because of that [injuries], they were not even able to be part of the thoughts of our national team coach.”