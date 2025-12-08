Another Potential Blow For Stellies! PSL giants on high alert as Stellenbosch FC risk losing 48-goal attacker for FREE after reportedly agreeing Andre De Jong-Orlando Pirates deal
Key PSL star set to leave for free?
Premier Soccer League side Stellenbosch FC risk losing one of their star attackers, Devin Titus for free.
Stellies and the three-time-capped Bafana Bafana forward have been in talks but have yet to agree on a new contract.
Clubs ready to pounce
Given Titus' immense goal contribution for the Maroons, his situation is naturally monitored by other teams, including Chiefs, Orlando Pirates, and even Sundowns.
In 153 games, Titus has scored 33 goals and provided 15 assists, making him one of the most influential players for Stellenbosch in their history.
Some of the players that Stellies have lost in recent history include Sihle Nduli, Ismael Olivier Toure, Faiz Abrahams, Fawaaz Basadien, Anicet Oura, and Kyle Jurgens. Nduli joined Orlando Pirates and has been a regular starter under Abdeslam Ouaddou.
On the other hand, Basadien has faced stiff competition at Sundowns, and his lack of playtime has also affected his position with the national side, Bafana Bafana.
Interest from outside South Africa
The Mzansi star is understood to have attracted interest from Al Masry, the Egyptian club that defeated Chiefs in the CAF Confederation Cup group stage opening game.
According to reports, Stellenbosch did not entertain the bid, as they want to keep their best talent.
"Stellenbosch FC have turned down a bid from North African side Al Masry for winger Devin Titus, as the club continues its strong stance on keeping one of their most influential players," reports indicated.
"Al Masry, who recently defeated Kaizer Chiefs 2-1 in their CAF Confederation Cup group stage opener, are understood to have submitted an offer with the intention of securing Titus when the transfer window reopens in January.
"The Egyptian outfit has been monitoring the 25-year-old’s progress for months and believed the timing was right to make their move," it added.
"Stellenbosch, however, have made it clear that Titus is not for sale, despite his current contract expiring at the end of the season."
Titus open to Stellies exit
Although the attacker has been a star in demand, he preferred to stick with the Stellies. Early this year, rumours intensified that Sundowns and Chiefs wanted to sign him, but he ended up staying with the Maroons.
"I want to be here at Stellenbosch because this team gave me an opportunity when no other club gave me an opportunity," Titus told the media in a previous interview.
"Saying that, once I reach the things that I want to reach with Stellenbosch, hopefully, I will then move over with my career.
"I can move because I know for a fact that Stellenbosch is not a club that will keep you and hold you back from reaching your dreams," he concluded.
Stellies losing New Zealand international
Stellenbosch have reported agreed a deal with Orlando Pirates that will see Andre De Jong join the Soweto giants next month.
The Buccaneers' proposed deal to sign the New Zealand international in the last transfer window failed to materialise.
He has now been tipped to leave the Winelands side for the Soweto giants as a January signing by the newly-crowned Carling Knockout champions.