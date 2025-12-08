Another Potential Blow For Stellies! PSL giants on high alert as Stellenbosch FC risk losing 48-goal attacker for FREE after reportedly agreeing Andre De Jong-Orlando Pirates deal

Given Titus' immense goal contribution for the Maroons, his situation is naturally monitored by other teams, including Chiefs, Orlando Pirates, and even Sundowns.

In 153 games, Titus has scored 33 goals and provided 15 assists, making him one of the most influential players for Stellenbosch in their history.

Some of the players that Stellies have lost in recent history include Sihle Nduli, Ismael Olivier Toure, Faiz Abrahams, Fawaaz Basadien, Anicet Oura, and Kyle Jurgens. Nduli joined Orlando Pirates and has been a regular starter under Abdeslam Ouaddou.

On the other hand, Basadien has faced stiff competition at Sundowns, and his lack of playtime has also affected his position with the national side, Bafana Bafana.