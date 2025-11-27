Kaizer Chiefs' slayers denied a chance to sign deadly Stellenbosch winger who 'wants to play in Europe or North Africa'
Stellies to lose another star?
Premier Soccer League outfit Stellenbosch have had the tendency to sell their best players once they have a favourable offer.
In the previous transfer window, Sihle Nduli, Ismael Olivier Toure, Faiz Abrahams (Hapoel Kfar Saba), Fawaaz Basadien (Mamelodi Sundowns), Anicet Oura (IF Gnistan), and Kyle Jurgens (on loan to Durban City) are among the players they lost.
The MTN8 finalists are on the verge of losing another key player, as reported by the national broadcaster SABC, on Thursday.
Al Masry, who recently beat Kaizer Chiefs in the CAF Confederation Cup's Group D outing, are pursuing the services of the winger.
"Stellenbosch FC have turned down a bid from North African side Al Masry for winger Devin Titus, as the club continues its strong stance on keeping one of their most influential players," they reported.
"Al Masry, who recently defeated Kaizer Chiefs 2-1 in their CAF Confederation Cup group stage opener, are understood to have submitted an offer with the intention of securing Titus when the transfer window reopens in January.
"The Egyptian outfit have been monitoring the 25-year-old’s progress for months and believed the timing was right to make their move.
"Stellenbosch, however, have made it clear that Titus is not for sale, despite his current contract expiring at the end of the season," they added.
What Titus has said
Early in the year, the Bafana Bafana international revealed he was open to playing in the Premier Soccer League, but in favour of top teams.
"I want to be here at Stellenbosch because this team gave me an opportunity when no other club gave me an opportunity," he told the media.
"Saying that, once I reach the things that I want to reach with Stellenbosch, hopefully, I will then move over with my career.
"I can move because I know for a fact that Stellenbosch is not a club that will keep you and hold you back from reaching your dreams," Titus concluded.
- Steve Barker, Stellenbosch FC, October 2025
Has Titus changed his mind?
SABC further stated, "For now, the club has effectively halted any possibility of a deal, though it remains to be seen whether Al Masry will return with an improved offer that could potentially force a re-assessment."
Coach Steve Barker insists the attacker is done with the Premier Soccer League and has a fixed mind on where he wants to play next.
“Devin wants to stay at Stellenbosch – he doesn’t want to play for any other South African team and he’s made that clear,” the tactician said on Metro FM's SNAWA.
“He does want to play abroad… his ambition is to play in either Europe or North Africa. But for now, he remains our player and we are in negotiations, and I am confident he will remain our player for the next coming years.”
Stellies risking losing Titus on a free transfer
Titus has made more than 150 appearances for Stellenbosch since his promotion from the junior team five years ago.
However, he will be free to sign a pre-contract with any club of his choice in January, meaning the club might end up getting nothing at the end of the season despite helping the player to the top.
It is up to the club to find a way of making the player sign a new contract with improved terms, as he waits to get his wish of playing elsewhere.