Kaizer Chiefs' slayers denied a chance to sign deadly Stellenbosch winger who 'wants to play in Europe or North Africa'

Premier Soccer League outfit Stellenbosch have had the tendency to sell their best players once they have a favourable offer.

In the previous transfer window, Sihle Nduli, Ismael Olivier Toure, Faiz Abrahams (Hapoel Kfar Saba), Fawaaz Basadien (Mamelodi Sundowns), Anicet Oura (IF Gnistan), and Kyle Jurgens (on loan to Durban City) are among the players they lost.

The MTN8 finalists are on the verge of losing another key player, as reported by the national broadcaster SABC, on Thursday.

Al Masry, who recently beat Kaizer Chiefs in the CAF Confederation Cup's Group D outing, are pursuing the services of the winger.

"Stellenbosch FC have turned down a bid from North African side Al Masry for winger Devin Titus, as the club continues its strong stance on keeping one of their most influential players," they reported.

"Al Masry, who recently defeated Kaizer Chiefs 2-1 in their CAF Confederation Cup group stage opener, are understood to have submitted an offer with the intention of securing Titus when the transfer window reopens in January.

"The Egyptian outfit have been monitoring the 25-year-old’s progress for months and believed the timing was right to make their move.

"Stellenbosch, however, have made it clear that Titus is not for sale, despite his current contract expiring at the end of the season," they added.