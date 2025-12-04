Another hint at Phil Foden's wedding plans as partner Rebecca Cooke appears to show off huge diamond engagement ring

Foden and Cooke sparked engagement gossip when they were spotted ring shopping in Wilmslow, Cheshire. They were seen heading into a local jewellers after arriving in a £400,000 Mercedes G-Wagon.

Back in February, Cooke was seen sporting a ring on her left hand. It was reported at the time that Foden had popped the question during a romantic break in Paris - with the England international apparently getting down on one knee as the new year was welcomed in.

The happy couple - who both hail from Stockport - have been together since they were teenagers, with City playmaker Foden now 25 years of age. A source has told The Sun: “The pair of them have been together since they were young and their family and friends have been expecting them to get engaged for a while.

“The time seemed right for Phil to pop the question. He took her away to Paris for New Year's Eve and when they came back Rebecca had a sparkling diamond ring on her engagement finger.”

The insider added: “The ring is absolutely huge. It's a massive diamond. She loves it and she's very proud of wearing it although she hasn't announced anything about it. But all the wags know and all the players know in Manchester about the ring and everybody is looking forward to maybe an announcement soon that something has happened, maybe an engagement.

“It would certainly be a massive wedding full of footballers and celebrities and WAGs. Rebecca loves a party and has hosted some amazing baby showers.”

