Phil Foden forced to sell £3.25m mansion with gym, pool and hot tub for cut price after Man City star moved into countryside estate

One such party took place in August 2024. The police were called at one stage after locals complained that the Foden residence was "louder than Glastonbury" and was "like being in a nightclub". Cheshire Police confirmed that they had received a noise complaint, but did not send officers to the house in question.

Foden and Cooke were said to be enjoying a kids party that started around 4pm and went on until nearly midnight. They had music blaring from a sound system as kids screamed and dogs barked. In March 2022, Foden sparked another noise complaint during a Mother’s Day "music festival" that he played host to.

Foden lived next door to England colleague Walker and his wife Annie Kilner for two years - during which they experienced much-publicised marital issues. Walker - who fathered two children with former Love Island contestant Lauryn Goodman - is now on the books at Burnley.

Foden has spread his wings a little further, having sold one house and acquired another. The home that he bought for his parents in the same village that he recently vacated is also now on the market.

Foden and Cooke are raising son Ronnie elsewhere, alongside daughter True and youngest child Phil Jr - who was welcomed into the world during Euro 2024. His father is hoping to grace another major international tournament with England next summer having forced his way back into Thomas Tuchel’s Three Lions plans ahead of the 2026 World Cup.