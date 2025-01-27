Annie Kilner in talks with HUGE reality show days after Kyle Walker completes switch to AC Milan - as former Man City star's wife handed blank cheque to follow in footsteps of Coleen Rooney and launch successful TV career
Kyle Walker's wife Annie Kilner is reportedly in talks to take part in reality show Celebrity Big Brother and follow in Coleen Rooney's footsteps.
- Kilner in talks with reality show
- TV chiefs eager to sign her up
- Family set to move to Milan with Walker