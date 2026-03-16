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'What a signing that would be!' - Wrexham urged to make extraordinary move for Liverpool's Andy Robertson by Scotland legend
Anfield stalwart's diminishing role
Robertson’s future at Liverpool is increasingly under the spotlight following a season of limited opportunities. The 32-year-old, who has been a cornerstone of the club's success since arriving from Hull City in 2017, has struggled to retain his starting berth. This term, the Scotland international has been restricted to just 18 Premier League appearances, totalling a mere 753 minutes of action. With only six starts across 30 matchdays, Robertson has spent the majority of the campaign as a deputy, often introduced from the bench as a substitute. This shift in status follows the summer acquisition of Milos Kerkez, who appears to have overtaken the veteran in the pecking order.
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McCoist questions Liverpool 'mystery'
Speaking to talkSPORT Bet Casino, Scotland legend Ally McCoist expressed his bewilderment at Robertson’s lack of minutes, labelling the situation "one of the mysteries surrounding Liverpool this year." The former striker remains a staunch admirer of the defender's work ethic and quality.
"Incredible. Listen, he's one of my favourite players, Andy Robertson. What a pro, what a player," McCoist said. He noted that despite the arrival of Kerkez, Robertson remains "the same old Andy" whenever he takes to the pitch - showing total commitment and quality down the left flank. He added: “There was talk of him going to Spurs a few days before the [January] window was closing. And I got asked my opinion on it. I said, ‘I cannot believe he's not getting more game time with Liverpool.’”
The Wrexham dream and Anfield reality
The conversation around Robertson's next move took an ambitious turn when McCoist suggested that a newly promoted, high-profile side like Wrexham would be an ideal destination for a leader of his calibre. "So, it would make sense if I was a newly promoted side like Wrexham. What a signing that would be," he said. He emphasised that Robertson has played at the "very, very highest level" and would bring invaluable experience to the Welsh club's ambitious project. However, McCoist tempered the excitement by adding, "I don't think he's ready to leave Liverpool. I don't."
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A crucial summer decision awaits
As the season enters its final stretch, Robertson faces a pivotal period to determine his long-term future. Liverpool are approaching a busy run-in where squad rotation could offer him a chance to reclaim his spot, but a lack of starts in high-stakes fixtures would likely fuel further exit rumours. For Wrexham, any pursuit would depend on securing promotion and the financial logistics of luring a Premier League champion to north Wales.
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