'He is growing a lot' - Andrea Pirlo hails the impact of USMNT's Weston McKennie after breakout season at Juventus
Italy legend Andrea Pirlo praised Weston McKennie after the American established himself as a regular for the Serie A side
- Andrea Pirlo insisted that Weston McKennie has become an important player at Juve
- American has made 33 appearances this season
- Serie A exploring possibility of hosting games in the United States