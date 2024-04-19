'Andile Jali is not coming back! Saw him with Maradonna belly but he can join Kaizer Chiefs & make money like Keegan' - Fans

Majority of the fans in South Africa feel the 34-year-old should retire, but some feel he still has what it takes to continue playing.

A section of the Premier Soccer League fans feels Andile Jali should consider hanging up his boots after parting ways with Moroka Swallows.

Recently, his agent Mike Makaab opened up, stating he will be meeting the former Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns player to discuss the future.

However, a good number of football lovers believe the veteran midfielder has a few seasons left in competitive football.

Kaizer Chiefs critics have urged Jali to consider joining the Glamour Boys and enjoy money just like Keagan Dolly who has been struggling to deliver.

Have a look at what GOAL readers think.