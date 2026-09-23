Ancelotti asks for minutes for Endrick: "If he does not play, he does not progress." Roma and AC Milan are pushing for a loan

The Endrick case in Brazil has reignited the debate over so many young talents leaving home too early for Europe's biggest clubs, only to struggle for minutes and the consistency they need to fulfil their potential.

Speaking at a press conference today, Brazil head coach Carlo Ancelotti returned to the subject and, using the Real Madrid forward as an example, stressed that he, along with other very young Brazilian talents, needs more playing time to become an important player.

Meanwhile, in Spain, reports that the former Palmeiras player could split from the Casa Blanca as early as January are gathering pace, with AC Milan and Roma at the front of the queue to try to bring him to Italy.