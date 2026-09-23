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Emanuele Tramacere
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Ancelotti asks for minutes for Endrick: "If he does not play, he does not progress." Roma and AC Milan are pushing for a loan

AC Milan
Roma
Endrick
C. Ancelotti
Real Madrid
Brazil

Italy’s Brazilian head coach underlined the need for many young talents, including Endrick, to find space in order to “progress”.

The Endrick case in Brazil has reignited the debate over so many young talents leaving home too early for Europe's biggest clubs, only to struggle for minutes and the consistency they need to fulfil their potential.

Speaking at a press conference today, Brazil head coach Carlo Ancelotti returned to the subject and, using the Real Madrid forward as an example, stressed that he, along with other very young Brazilian talents, needs more playing time to become an important player.

Meanwhile, in Spain, reports that the former Palmeiras player could split from the Casa Blanca as early as January are gathering pace, with AC Milan and Roma at the front of the queue to try to bring him to Italy.

  • “If he doesn’t play, he doesn’t progress”

    Even so, Ancelotti has called up Endrick. Speaking at a press conference before the start of this new spell in charge, with the Seleção set to face Australia and then India in friendlies, he said Endrick, like Estevão, needs more game time to develop:

    "The problem for Brazilian boys is that they do not improve because they do not play. It is happening to Endrick, but also to other talents such as Estevão: they go to Europe at 18 or 19, they arrive at big clubs and do not find space. Without playing they cannot progress. We have very promising young players and we have to follow their development. Endrick will become an important player for the national team in the future."

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  • Promises not kept

    Real Madrid and José Mourinho had promised Endrick a very different role this summer from the mere four minutes he has played so far this season. A minor muscular problem did crop up, that much is true, but the Brazilian was not expecting to be an undisputed starter. He did expect, at the very least, to be the first backup behind Mbappé and Vinicius. That is also why all the transfer rumours already circling around him have been dismissed and rejected by both Los Blancos and the player himself.

  • Leave in January? AC Milan and Roma try for him

    Listening to Ancelotti and sensing the frustration of the 2006-born talent, attention inevitably turns to the next transfer window as the moment to tackle his lack of playing time once again. A year ago, a loan move to Lyon got him back on track, with 41 appearances and 7 goals, and another loan spell could be the right answer in the winter window, this time with an option to buy.

    AC Milan with Gerry Cardinale had already made an attempt in the summer and will go back to the player’s agents. Roma, the other Italian club, have also made moves in recent days through the work of sporting director Tony D'Amico and are still trying to give Gian Piero Gasperini the playmaker who should, in theory, replace Matias Soulé.

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