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Atletico de Madrid v FC Barcelona - LaLiga EA SportsGetty Images Sport
Ahmad Salah

Translated by

An unbeatable weapon… Barcelona’s magic formula lies in wait for Atlético

Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid
Barcelona
Atletico Madrid
Champions League
Spain

Blugrana are gearing up to avenge their cup defeat

The Spotify Camp Nou has become a talisman for Barcelona, and on paper is one of their key weapons in the Champions League clash against Simeone’s side.

Since the Blaugrana returned to their home ground more than four months ago, on 22 November to be precise, Barça have not tasted defeat or a draw on home soil.

Coach Hans Flick’s side have not dropped a single point in La Liga, the Copa del Rey or the Champions League,

and the Catalan side hopes to capitalise on home advantage next Wednesday to achieve a satisfactory result, much like the Blaugrana’s most recent Champions League performance.

  • The Good Luck Charm

    Camp Nou has so far hosted 14 matches across the three competitions. In the Champions League, the fans have thoroughly enjoyed the three matches they have watched live: Eintracht Frankfurt (2–1), Copenhagen (4–1) and Newcastle (7–2).

    The clash against the Premier League side has been the highest-scoring fixture so far at the refurbished Catalan stadium.

    As for the Copa del Rey, only Atlético Madrid have visited the Catalan stadium, the very same opponents Barcelona will face next Wednesday. Yamal’s teammates won 3-0, but the first-leg result (4-0) proved a massive hurdle; nevertheless, the Camp Nou crowd showed incredible support and solidarity with the team, and they came close to pulling off a miracle.

    Read also: Video: Puts out a fire... Former Inter player saves his team’s stadium from disaster

    Read also: Public criticism... The culprit behind Yamal’s collapse against Atlético revealed

    Read also: €100 million! Why are Real Madrid and Arsenal battling it out for Leverkusen’s gem?

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  • In La Liga, Barcelona played 10 home matches, all of which ended in Catalan victory, just as they did in the Champions League, where the fans celebrated more than one goal; the only exception was against Rayo Vallecano, where the team scored just one goal (1–0).

    In the rest of the matches, the team celebrated two, three, four or even seven goals at home and in Europe.

    Since Barcelona’s return to the Camp Nou, they have suffered just four defeats across all competitions, all of them away from home against: Chelsea, Real Sociedad, Atlético Madrid and Girona, as well as a single draw against Newcastle.

    Read also: German legend: If Yamal were Italian, they’d send him to the second division

    Read also: Outshining Guardiola... Flick secures a place among Barcelona’s legends

    Read also: Mbappé’s condition raises concerns ahead of the Bayern clash

    The Catalan side are well aware that the result of the first leg could decide qualification, as indeed happened in the Copa del Rey, when Simeone’s side shut the door on their progress to the final. Therefore, alongside his tactical plans, manager Flick will rely on his most important weapon: the Camp Nou crowd. 

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LaLiga
Barcelona crest
Barcelona
BAR
Espanyol crest
Espanyol
ESP
LaLiga
Sevilla crest
Sevilla
SEV
Atletico Madrid crest
Atletico Madrid
ATM