Americans Abroad: Weston McKennie and Juventus secure UCL spot, while Christian Pulisic and AC Milan win to end otherwise dismal season

It's all calmed down, at this point. A few months back, everything was on for Americans in Europe. Milan were still in the European hunt. Fulham could have squeezed into the Conference League. Bournemouth had a shot. Juventus were flailing.

Well, so much for the drama. Everything has sort of regressed to the most middling results possible. Milan faded late, and won't play European football, and most of the current conversation around Christian Pulisic is the fact that he's giving himself a summer off. Antonee Robinson's Fulham and Tyler Adams' Bournemouth ended up reflecting what they really are - slightly overperforming mid-table teams with not quite enough quality (or money) to make it into Europe.

Juve made it a bit more exciting on the final day, almost throwing away a Champions League spot before a loanee gave a penalty to his parent club and effectively gift-wrapped it for them. But even then, no Americans had any massive impact in that fixture, with both Weston McKennie and Tim Weah coming on as late subs.

It's not exactly tantalizing ahead of next season. But there's a Gold Cup to play in the meantime for some, and a Club World Cup for others.

GOAL US takes a look at how Americans Abroad fared in the final fixtures of the 2024-25 season.