Americans Abroad: Gio Reyna steals the show with much-needed goal, Antonee Robinson proves he's Premier League's best left-back

GOAL reviews key takeaways from Americans playing in Europe, including Reyna's big goal and Robinson's effort vs Liverpool

Even without Christian Pulisic taking the field, it was a big weekend for Americans Abroad. From much-needed goals to big performances in big games, there was plenty to be excited about.

Gio Reyna stole the show, no doubt, scoring a monumental goal for Borussia Dortmund. It was his first since May 2024, and it certainly felt like a turning point for the young American. With that goal, he now has 14, the most by a U23 American in a top five league, surpassing even Pulisic. It was a reminder of how young Reyna is and, at his best, how good he can be.

Speaking of the best, zoom in on Antonee Robinson, who stood tall against Liverpool. The Reds came all the way back for a draw, but Robinson was fantastic with two assists and one lockdown defensive performance against Mohammed Salah.

Article continues below

Things are trending upwards for the USMNT's big stars heading into 2025, particularly if Reyna can get going. GOAL looks at key takeaways from Americans Abroad.