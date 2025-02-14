GOAL looks at the biggest storylines among Americans Abroad, with Pulisic bounce back and 'great player' McKennie facing big test

If there were any doubts as to how valuable Weston Mckennie is for Juventus, manager Thiago Motta swiftly did away with them earlier this week.

"Weston is special, he is a great player, a great guy," he told Italian media. "He has played fullback, holding midfielder, attacking midfielder, winger. He's a top-level player. When I say that a top-level player can play everywhere, it’s because I know what I’m talking about. I’ve been in football for many years. When you ask where players should play, it’s not something that concerns me."

His words run counter to some of the assumptions made about McKennie's role at Juventus over the past two years. For some time now, he has been a plug-and-play option, able to slot in at numerous positions, but never able to hold one down. For Motta, it seems, the opposite is true. McKennie can play anywhere. It's just a matter of getting him into the side. Yes, he is that reliable.

It is a good thing, too, because it has been an otherwise unsteady period for Americans in Europe. Christian Pulisic was masterful in Serie A off the bench last week, but then woeful in the Champions League. There are injuries to contend with everywhere, while Brenden Aaronson is fighting for form after a slow start. There is good news to be found, at least, in the consistency of Antonee Robinson, who remains excellent at left back for Fulham. If only the Cottagers could score some goals.

Either way, it should be an intriguing set of matches for Americans in Europe. GOAL looks ahead at some of the biggest storylines to follow among Americans Abroad this weekend.