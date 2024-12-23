AmaZulu XI to face Mamelodi Sundowns in the League: Will Bongani Zungu haunt his former side?

Usuthu recently announced the signing of Bongani Zungu, and fans are eager to see if he will be available for the upcoming match.

Mamelodi Sundowns will look to extend their lead at the top of the table as they face AmaZulu away in Durban.

The Brazilians hope to gift their supporters an early Christmas treat with a victory on the holiday season.

However, Usuthu will aim to spoil the party and secure a crucial win in front of their home crowd.

Article continues below

Sundowns' head coach, Miguel Cardoso, boasts a perfect record since taking charge and will be determined to maintain that momentum.

With plenty at stake, both sides are gearing up for an intense and thrilling encounter.

Here, GOAL picks team first choice 11 and forecasts how manager name is likely to line up his team against AmaZulu.