AmaZulu FC vs Stellenbosch FC Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel & squad news

GOAL gives you the details to follow the domestic cup outing between defending champions Stellies and Usuthu.

Stellenbosch FC will start their Carling Knockout defence on Friday against AmaZulu FC at the King Goodwill Zwelithini Stadium.

The Stellies have enjoyed a steady rise under coach Steve Barker and will hope to get into the latter stages of the annual competition.

However, they will not find it easy against Usuthu who are desperate to bounce back under new co-coaches Arthur Zwane and Vusumuzi Vilakazi.

Here, GOAL brings you all the details you need to know about how to watch the match between AmaZulu and Stellenbosch, including TV channels, streaming details, team news, and more.