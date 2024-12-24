AmaZulu vs Mamelodi Sundowns Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel & squad news

GOAL brings you the details for the upcoming clash between AmaZulu and Mamelodi Sundowns at Moses Mabhida Stadium.

Usuthu find themselves on the opposite side of the log standings and now face a mammoth task in taking on log leaders, Mamelodi Sundowns, one of the highest-scoring sides in the league.

AmaZulu will need a win to climb the standings and improve their position.

Both teams come off strong recent results, having secured victories in their last matches.

AmaZulu won 2-1 against Royal AM, while Sundowns defeated Stellenbosch 1-0.

This promises to be an exciting and crucial encounter for both sides.

Here, GOAL brings you all the details you need to know about how to watch the match between AmaZulu and Sundowns including TV channels, streaming details, team news and more.