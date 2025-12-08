AmaZulu FC battle Monnapule Saleng's Orbit College for services of Orlando Pirates product as Kaizer Chiefs legend looks to strengthen squad

In the 2025/26 Premier Soccer League campaign, AmaZulu have played 14 games and managed seven wins, three draws, and four losses. As a result, they have collected 24 points, which has put them fifth on the table, just behind Kaizer Chiefs, who have a better goal difference.

Monnapule Saleng's Orbit College, who were promoted to the South African top-flight league at the start of the ongoing edition, have four wins from 14 outings, a draw, and nine losses, meaning they have 13 points, putting them 13th in the log, just two points above the relegation zone.

While Usuthu are chasing the top four positions and probably have a chance to play CAF Inter-Club competitions next season, the Mswenko Boys will be delighted with a top-half finish, although their main priority is to keep their PSL status.