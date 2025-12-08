AmaZulu FC battle Monnapule Saleng's Orbit College for services of Orlando Pirates product as Kaizer Chiefs legend looks to strengthen squad
AmaZulu FC and Orbit College season, so far
In the 2025/26 Premier Soccer League campaign, AmaZulu have played 14 games and managed seven wins, three draws, and four losses. As a result, they have collected 24 points, which has put them fifth on the table, just behind Kaizer Chiefs, who have a better goal difference.
Monnapule Saleng's Orbit College, who were promoted to the South African top-flight league at the start of the ongoing edition, have four wins from 14 outings, a draw, and nine losses, meaning they have 13 points, putting them 13th in the log, just two points above the relegation zone.
While Usuthu are chasing the top four positions and probably have a chance to play CAF Inter-Club competitions next season, the Mswenko Boys will be delighted with a top-half finish, although their main priority is to keep their PSL status.
AmaZulu & Orbit battling for Pirates product
Just like any other Premier Soccer League team, the duo will be in the market for players they believe will add value to their squads as they work towards achieving their targets.
Katlego Cwinyane, who was developed at Orlando Pirates, is being chased by Usuthu and the Mswenko Boys.
The 26-year-old spent last season, at Orbit College albeit on loan, where he managed to score four goals and provide three assists for the team as they successfully negotiated their promotion to the Premier Soccer League.
He initially played for Hungry Lions and Sekhukhune United but on loan.
Cwinyane's Pirates story
As GOAL revealed a couple of days ago,Cwinyane left Orlando Pirates after 10 years with the Houghton-based giants.
The talented forward handed in a transfer request, and the Buccaneers agreed to release him from his contract.
This marked the end of his time at Pirates after being promoted to the first team in 2020 from the club's development side.
"The player asked to be released, and the club agreed. They have parted ways by mutual consent. He is now free to join a club of his choice. Orbit are obviously interested in him after he impressed under coach (Pogiso) Makhoye last year," a source told GOAL.
Cwinyane helped Orbit College reach the PSL promotion/relegation playoffs, although he did not play in that stage due to injury.
Cwinyane's challenge
Cwinyane will finally get his opportunity to play in the Premier Soccer League, of course, if he accepts to join any of the above teams.
Orbit College's Pogiso Makhoye has been reliant on Pirates loanees, and this season they are led by Monnapule Saleng.
Other players who came through the Buccaneers' development structures are Gomolemo Khoto, Siyabulela Mabele and Ndumiso Ngiba.
That could explain why the Mswenko Boys' coach is still keen on Cwinyane, who can now join them on a free transfer in what would be good business for the PSL debutants.
Kaizer Chiefs legend Arthur Zwane might struggle to convince the player to join his arsenal.