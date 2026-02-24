AmaZulu 0-1 Mamelodi Sundowns: ‘Brayan Leon is slowly turning into a view once! Last game for Miguel Cardoso, but Marcelo Allende saved him; why is Tashreeq Matthews always in the first eleven? Masandawana should just forget about winning any trophy this season’

The match started slow, but the tempo increased for an evening where both teams missed some clear-cut chances, especially Mamelodi Sundowns.

Masandawana coach Miguel Cardoso was forced to make changes to his team at 34 minutes when he took out injured Thapelo Morena for Nuno Santos.

AmaZulu FC have to thank goalkeeper Darren Johnson for keeping them in the game with some impressive saves.

Marcelo Allende was then introduced in the 76th minute, and shortly after coming on, he was denied by the upright post. But his persistence was rewarded when his low shot beat Johnson with six minutes to go and had a big say in the match.

The result saw Sundowns reclaiming top spot, where they are tied on 38 points with second-placed Orlando Pirates, who have an inferior goal difference. AmaZulu remain fifth on the table.

GOAL takes a look at what fans were saying in reaction to Tuesday's result.

