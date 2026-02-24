Goal.com
Live
+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Teboho Mokoena, Athini Maqokolo, Nuno Santos, AmaZulu vs Mamelodi Sundowns, February 2026Backpagepix
Khothatso Leballo

AmaZulu 0-1 Mamelodi Sundowns: ‘Brayan Leon is slowly turning into a view once! Last game for Miguel Cardoso, but Marcelo Allende saved him; why is Tashreeq Matthews always in the first eleven? Masandawana should just forget about winning any trophy this season’

Brazilians returned to the top of the Premier Soccer League table after edging Usuthu 1-0 at Moses Mabhida Stadium on Tuesday. As the match appeared to be headed for a goalless draw, the Chilean rose from the bench to grab the only goal of the match and spark wild celebrations from Masandawana, who were staring at another humiliating outing following the Nedbank Cup exit.

The match started slow, but the tempo increased for an evening where both teams missed some clear-cut chances, especially Mamelodi Sundowns.

Masandawana coach Miguel Cardoso was forced to make changes to his team at 34 minutes when he took out injured Thapelo Morena for Nuno Santos.

AmaZulu FC have to thank goalkeeper Darren Johnson for keeping them in the game with some impressive saves.

Marcelo Allende was then introduced in the 76th minute, and shortly after coming on, he was denied by the upright post. But his persistence was rewarded when his low shot beat Johnson with six minutes to go and had a big say in the match.

The result saw Sundowns reclaiming top spot, where they are tied on 38 points with second-placed Orlando Pirates, who have an inferior goal difference. AmaZulu remain fifth on the table.

GOAL takes a look at what fans were saying in reaction to Tuesday's result.

Follow GOAL on WhatsApp!

 🟢📱
  • Brayan Leon and Nkosinathi Sibisi, Orlando Pirates vs Mamelodi SundownsBackpage

    View once Leon😂

    So Leon is slowly turning into view once😂 - Dinaka Tsa Maleka

    • Advertisement
  • Flemming Berg and Miguel Cardoso, Mamelodi SundownsBackpage

    Who is the problem at Sundowns?

    One would wonder what happened to Sundowns that used to score goals as early as possible. Are the teams now aware of their tactics, or is the coach the problem?? - Tshepo Sithole

  • Miguel Cardoso, Mamelodi Sundowns, February 2026Backpage

    No plan B for Cardoso

    If the Cardoso doesn't have plan B, no different approach, even in the second half - Thimothy Taole

    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

  • Miguel Cardoso Mamelodi Sundowns Backpagepix

    Last game for Cardoso

    This is the last game for Cardoso.... - Charles Malema

  • Tashreeq Matthews, Mamelodi Sundowns, October 2025Backpage

    Big question on Matthews

    Why is Matthews always in the first eleven? 😕 - Peter Marutha 

  • Mamelodi Sundowns, February 2026Backpage

    Downs should forget about winning any trophy

    We should forget about the league and CAF Championship. 🤞🏿 We don't have a coach - Orapeleng Mafoko   

    Yuuuuh hayii just forget about winning any trophy this season - Krystal Chrissy Ubombo

  • Mamelodi SundownsBackpage

    Pain delayed is not pain denied

    Pain delayed is not pain denied - Tommy Ntimane 

    One day you will give us a heart attack🙂‍↕️ - Ba Tha Ndwe Nxx

  • Allende to the rescue of Cardoso

    Allende saved the coach -  Benji Hanson

    Last year, he was robbed of Midfielder of the Season - Nester Thee Mc

0